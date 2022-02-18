Credit Agricole S A : Transcript des résultats du 4e trimestre et annuels 2021

Crédit Agricole SA Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Thursday, 10th February 2022

Philippe Brassac

CEO, Crédit Agricole

Thank you so much and good afternoon everyone. Philippe Brassac speaking. First of all, thank you so much for being connected with us. We are very pleased to comment and to present our main set of results and figures for both the fourth quarter and the whole 2021. It will be very interesting for me to listen to your questions and I shall attend the whole meeting, but my only takeaway message is simply the fact that we succeeded to get as many bangs in this very interesting and very excellent results, thanks to the fact that they were absolutely linked to this huge operation - a successful operation - to preserve and to save the economy from the consequences of this crisis of the COVID crisis. Naturally, in the next years we shall have to drive the shift from mobilising in the face of the crisis, to mobilising in favour of the transitions that are useful and necessary all around us.

I will stop at this point and I naturally give the floor to Jérôme Grivet to sum up our different results and try of course to answer your relevant questions. Jérôme, please.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Performance

Jérôme Grivet

CFO, Crédit Agricole

Thank you, Philippe. Good afternoon to everyone. I will start directly with the figures.

Crédit Agricole Group key figures

Starting with the group figure, you can see on this page that we are posting this quarter and for the full year 2021 the highest result we ever published for Crédit Agricole Group. We have stated a net income which is above €9 billion for the full year on again a stated basis. When it comes to the underlying net income figures, the net profit for the full year is €8.5 billion and €2.3 billion for the quarter. Interestingly, we see that both for the quarter and for the full year, we managed to keep a very significant positive jaws effect, with revenues much more sharply up than the cost base, and the cost of risk is significantly down.

Lastly, the cost/income ratio at group level improved by close to 2.5 percentage points and the solvency at group level further improved with a CET-1 ratio which is now at 17.5%.

CASA key figures

If I go now to CASA's figures on the following page, you see more or less the same trends, with a stated net profit for the full year which is above €5.8 billion and above €1.4 billion for the quarter, and on an underlying basis close to €5.4 billion for the full year and again €1.4 billion for the quarter.

Just a word on the specific items this quarter, which are close to nil actually - minus €7 million, but it is a combination of large positive one-offs which were more or less all linked to the quarter's positive effect of the Creval acquisition in Italy, badwill recognition and DTA recognition, and to put it in a nutshell we have invested the biggest part of these positive

