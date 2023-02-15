Credit Agricole S A : Transcript of the fourth quarter and full year results 2022

Credit Agricole Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Thursday, 9th February 2023

Philippe Brassac

CEO, Crédit Agricole S.A.

Good afternoon to everyone. We can start with this meeting. First of all, I would like to thank you for being present or connected for this meeting. It is notably a good pleasure for me to meet some of you after three years of remote organisation for this kind of presentation.

In a few minutes, Jérôme will sum up the key or the main figures, the main metrics for Crédit Agricole S.A., both for the fourth quarter and for the whole year 2022. Actually, we shall try to answer to your questions. However, at this step, let me introduce Olivier Gavalda in this room, one of the new Deputy CEO with Jérôme Grivet since he was appointed in current summer last year.

Environment

Let me state a brief introduction speech to this presentation. I would like simply to come back first on the environment, the paradigm we have to face, and then on the situation of Crédit Agricole S.A. very briefly.

For the environment, for the paradigm we are living in, I would like to tell you that our diagnosis did not change at all since we launched our medium-term plan on June in 2022. Always, this very high level of opacity on the very short term, an opacity that is absolutely linked and due to the accumulation of many impacts of different shockwaves all around the world.

Normalisation of monetary policy

First of them, the necessary normalisation of the monetary policy, probably quicker than we thought, in terms of increase in rates. Then, of course, the war in Ukraine, the different turmoils about energy, both in terms of prices and even in terms of availability. Different geopolitical concerns you, of course, all know. However, the good points, the right ones, the positive points are, first of all, that risks are always still mastered.

Difficult to explain this point, but my idea, my assumption is that probably corporates succeed to adapt to this new paradigm more or less for most of them through pricing, probably. For households, and notably towards home loans and notably for Crédit Agricole within France, a very important territory for us, the fact that households are protected by fixed rates. Please do not underestimate this positive point for the economy and the impacts of banks. Risks are still mastered, of course, accepting the G8 consequences of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Universal model of development of the Group

The second point - I would like to repeat this point and we would like for you to be convinced this is not a theoretical point. The universal model of development of the Group is made so that that this opacity does not entail any slowdow. I would like to be very concrete on this point. The fact is that we have on the very long-termthree-way free axis to develop on a