    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/16 11:35:53 am
12.254 EUR   -1.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole S A : Crédit Agricole Assurance - Investor Presentation

06/16/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

June 2021

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. and is confidential and is not to be reproduced by any person, nor to be forwarded or distributed to any person other than its original recipient. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. None of Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. or its affiliates, advisers, dealers or representatives takes any responsibility for the use of these materials by any person.

This document is for preliminary informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Without limiting the foregoing, this document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. does not intend to register any portion of any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/ No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) available.

This document is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking information and statements about Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Althou gh Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A.'s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A., that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed or identified in the section entitled "risk factors" in the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering of securities described herein. Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

Crédit Agricole Assurances

June 2021

SUMMARY

01

Company overview

p. 4

02

A robust business model

p. 11

03

Medium Term Plan 2022

p. 17

04

Solvency & Capital Management

p. 20

05

Disciplined Risk Management

p. 24

06

Appendices

p. 30

07

CAA Contact List

p. 36

3

Crédit Agricole Assurances

June 2021

CHAPTER 1

COMPANY

OVERVIEW

4

Crédit Agricole Assurances

June 2021

1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

Crédit Agricole Assurances (CAA): key figures

Savings & Retirement

€29.4bn

Death & disability

in premium

Creditor

income

Group insurance

in 20201

Property & Casualty

International

10,000 bancassurance

15.4%

distribution branches3

€20.4bn

84.6%

France

€4.2bn

5,100

€4.8bn

Strong Financial Profile

IFRS Net income Group share at end-2020

€1.2bn

Solvency II ratio2 at end-2020

227%

Life insurance outstandings at end-2020

€308bn

10 countries

1

Under IFRS 2 Calculated using the standardised approach without transitional measures other than the grandfathering of subordinated debts

3

Crédit Agricole Group's networks in France and abroad

5

Crédit Agricole Assurances

June 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 17:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 427 M 25 954 M 25 954 M
Net income 2021 4 205 M 5 093 M 5 093 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 5,92%
Capitalization 38 512 M 46 704 M 46 649 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 72 520
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,25 €
Last Close Price 12,46 €
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Martine Boutinet Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.20.72%46 704
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.82%174 392
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.00%72 886
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.06%70 342
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.26%62 244
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.43%55 948