  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Credit Agricole S A : Spain's Abanca pays about $150 mln to buy Basque lender Bankoa

04/26/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Abanca said on Monday it had paid 122.4 million euros ($147.9 million) for Credit Agricole's 99.81% stake in Basque bank Bankoa.

Abanca's board, which formally approved the acquisition on Monday, said it intended to buy out the remaining 0.19% held by minority Bankoa shareholders.

The Spanish banking sector is consolidating as banks try to improve their battered profitability. Banks across Europe are under growing pressure from rising bad debts and record-low interest rates as they cope with the impact of the pandemic.

Abanca has been very active recently in acquiring smaller lenders or business units. In April, it agreed to buy the Spanish retail network of Portugal's Novo Banco.

With this deal, Abanca is acquiring 30 Bankoa branches and taking on a 1.8 billion euro loan portfolio and 1.6 billion euros in deposits, making it Spain's seventh biggest lender with around 72 billion euros in assets.

($1 = 0.8280 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 969 M 25 296 M 25 296 M
Net income 2021 3 659 M 4 414 M 4 414 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 35 483 M 42 797 M 42 804 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 72 520
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,54 €
Last Close Price 12,17 €
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Martine Boutinet Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.17.93%42 797
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%134 111
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.42%69 573
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.43%62 721
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.61%54 277
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.92%51 497
