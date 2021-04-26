Credit Agricole S A : Spain's Abanca pays about $150 mln to buy Basque lender Bankoa

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Abanca said on Monday
it had paid 122.4 million euros ($147.9 million) for Credit
Agricole's 99.81% stake in Basque bank Bankoa.
Abanca's board, which formally approved the acquisition on
Monday, said it intended to buy out the remaining 0.19% held by
minority Bankoa shareholders.
The Spanish banking sector is consolidating as banks try to
improve their battered profitability. Banks across Europe are
under growing pressure from rising bad debts and record-low
interest rates as they cope with the impact of the pandemic.
Abanca has been very active recently in acquiring smaller
lenders or business units. In April, it agreed to buy the
Spanish retail network of Portugal's Novo Banco.
With this deal, Abanca is acquiring 30 Bankoa branches and
taking on a 1.8 billion euro loan portfolio and 1.6 billion
euros in deposits, making it Spain's seventh biggest lender with
around 72 billion euros in assets.
($1 = 0.8280 euros)
