  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Credit Agricole S A : bid for Creval at 22.6% take-up with day to go

04/20/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Creval investors have tendered only 22.6% of the Italian bank's shares targeted in a Credit Agricole Italia (CAI) buyout offer, leaving the outcome of the bid in doubt to its last day.

Italy's fragmented banking sector is consolidating and CAI is ready to invest up to 877 million euros ($1.1 billion) to buy third-tier lender Creval to gain a stronger foothold in its biggest market outside France.

Creval has rejected the bid saying the price does not reflect its value and take-up was just 17.29% on Monday, with the bulk from stakes tendered by a Credit Agricole unit and investment fund Algebris, which has backed the bid all along.

After improving its offer last week, CAI is offering 12.20 euros per Creval share, up from an initial 10.50 euros.

CAI would further raise the price to 12.50 euros if its bid reached 90% of Creval's capital.

Shares in Creval, which had been trading consistently above the bid's initial price in a sign the market expected a sweetener, closed down 2.2% on Tuesday at 11.96 euros.

Take-up could improve on Wednesday if investors are waiting until the very last day to tender their shares.

However, the offer is conditional on reaching an acceptance threshold of at least 66.67%, which would hand CAI control of extraordinary shareholder resolutions, ensuring it can merge with Creval and maximise savings.

CAI has also reserved the right to waive the two-thirds threshold, and complete the offer with the acceptance of just 50% of Creval's capital plus one share. ($1 = 0.8306 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Giulia Segreti and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE S.P.A. -2.21% 11.96 Delayed Quote.5.94%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. -2.97% 12.224 Real-time Quote.22.07%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 969 M 25 262 M 25 262 M
Net income 2021 3 659 M 4 408 M 4 408 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 5,06%
Capitalization 36 731 M 44 222 M 44 250 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 72 520
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,54 €
Last Close Price 12,60 €
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Martine Boutinet Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.22.07%44 185
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.86%176 655
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.66%74 688
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.44%63 450
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.36%63 057
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.39%53 119
