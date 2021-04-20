Credit Agricole S A : bid for Creval at 22.6% take-up with day to go

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Creval investors have tendered
only 22.6% of the Italian bank's shares targeted in a Credit
Agricole Italia (CAI) buyout offer, leaving the outcome of the
bid in doubt to its last day.
Italy's fragmented banking sector is consolidating and CAI
is ready to invest up to 877 million euros ($1.1 billion) to buy
third-tier lender Creval to gain a stronger foothold in its
biggest market outside France.
Creval has rejected the bid saying the price does not
reflect its value and take-up was just 17.29% on Monday, with
the bulk from stakes tendered by a Credit Agricole unit and
investment fund Algebris, which has backed the bid all along.
After improving its offer last week, CAI is offering 12.20
euros per Creval share, up from an initial 10.50 euros.
CAI would further raise the price to 12.50 euros if its bid
reached 90% of Creval's capital.
Shares in Creval, which had been trading consistently above
the bid's initial price in a sign the market expected a
sweetener, closed down 2.2% on Tuesday at 11.96 euros.
Take-up could improve on Wednesday if investors are waiting
until the very last day to tender their shares.
However, the offer is conditional on reaching an acceptance
threshold of at least 66.67%, which would hand CAI control of
extraordinary shareholder resolutions, ensuring it can merge
with Creval and maximise savings.
CAI has also reserved the right to waive the two-thirds
threshold, and complete the offer with the acceptance of just
50% of Creval's capital plus one share.
($1 = 0.8306 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Editing by
Giulia Segreti and Alexander Smith)