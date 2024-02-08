February 08, 2024 at 03:48 am EST

By Helena Smolak

Credit Agricole shares fell in early trading Thursday after it said net profit fell in the fourth quarter.

At 0816 GMT shares were down 4.3% at EUR12.45.

The French lender said its quarterly net profit was 1.33 billion euros ($1.43 billion) compared with EUR1.56 billion a year before.

Revenue for the quarter rose to EUR6.04 billion from EUR5.97 billion but missed consensus compiled by FactSet of EUR6.16 billion.

Write to Helena Smolak at helena.smolak@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-24 0347ET