CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : UBS raises its recommendation

UBS has upgraded its recommendation on Crédit Agricole from 'neutral' to 'buy', with the target price maintained at 15.6 euros, a target that offers 14% upside potential for the French banking institution's stock.



The broker considers Crédit Agricole undervalued at seven times 2025 -six times excluding Amundi-, and with around 15% upside potential, 8% yield, as well as a track record of exceeding earnings and acquisition valuation expectations.



