Indosuez Wealth Management, the wealth management arm of the Crédit Agricole Group, announces that its Swiss entity has completed the acquisition of Banque Thaler, now owning 100% of its capital.



The acquisition has been approved by the relevant regulatory authorities. It strengthens the bank's position in the Swiss market, where it has been present since 1876. The legal merger of the two entities is expected to take place by the end of 2025.



Banque Thaler's clients will benefit from an expanded range of products and expertise, an international network, and capabilities in wealth advisory and structuring, financing, corporate finance, fund management, and asset management.



Indosuez Wealth Management, said that with Banque Thaler, we are strengthening our position in a key market and confirming our role as a major player in wealth management in Europe.