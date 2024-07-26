Crédit Agricole: acquisition of Nexity Property Management in sight
Crédit Agricole Immobilier explains that the transaction would bring complementary expertise and broader regional coverage, while making it the leading institutional property management player in France in terms of sales.
Subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority, with closing expected in the fourth quarter, this transaction would generate a return on investment in line with Crédit Agricole's policy, with a non-material impact on its CET1 ratio.
