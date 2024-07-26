Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (30.1%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network); - finance, investment and market banking (30.1%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.; - asset management, insurance and private banking (25.9%); - specialized financial services (13.9%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France). At the end of 2023, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 835 billion in current deposits and EUR 516.3 billion in current credits. NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (46%), Italy (20%), European Union (14.3%), Europe (7.2%), North America (6%), Japan (1.3%), Asia and Oceania (3 .5%), Africa and Middle East (1.3%), Central America and South America (0.4%).