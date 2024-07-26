Crédit Agricole Immobilier and Nexity have announced that they have entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to the former's acquisition of Nexity Property Management, the latter's property management subsidiary.

Crédit Agricole Immobilier explains that the transaction would bring complementary expertise and broader regional coverage, while making it the leading institutional property management player in France in terms of sales.

Subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority, with closing expected in the fourth quarter, this transaction would generate a return on investment in line with Crédit Agricole's policy, with a non-material impact on its CET1 ratio.

