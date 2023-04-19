Credit Agricole and Worldline to create a major French payments player

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole and payment services company Worldline said they had started exclusive talks to create a major player in merchant services in France.

"The partnership would be ensured by the set-up of a fully licensed joint-company between Credit Agricole and Worldline. The joint-company would be majority owned (50% of total capital plus one share) and fully consolidated by Worldline," Credit Agricole said in a statement. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)