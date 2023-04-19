Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:42 2023-04-18 am EDT
10.88 EUR   +0.55%
Credit Agricole and Worldline to create a major French payments player
RE
01:31aCredit Agricole Sa : Crédit Agricole and Worldline enter into exclusive discussions to create a major player in merchant services in France
GL
01:31aCredit Agricole Sa : Crédit Agricole and Worldline enter into exclusive discussions to create a major player in merchant services in France
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole and Worldline to create a major French payments player

04/19/2023 | 01:46am EDT
PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole and payment services company Worldline said they had started exclusive talks to create a major player in merchant services in France.

"The partnership would be ensured by the set-up of a fully licensed joint-company between Credit Agricole and Worldline. The joint-company would be majority owned (50% of total capital plus one share) and fully consolidated by Worldline," Credit Agricole said in a statement. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 0.55% 10.88 Real-time Quote.10.67%
WORLDLINE 0.15% 39.2 Real-time Quote.7.31%
Financials
Sales 2023 23 793 M 26 089 M 26 089 M
Net income 2023 4 486 M 4 919 M 4 919 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,51x
Yield 2023 6,66%
Capitalization 32 901 M 36 076 M 36 076 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 71 652
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,88 €
Average target price 12,14 €
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.10.67%36 076
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.55%165 137
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%74 764
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.02%52 294
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.32%48 602
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.39%38 285
