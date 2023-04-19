Credit Agricole and Worldline to create a major French payments player

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole
and payment services company Worldline said
they had started exclusive talks to create a major player in
merchant services in France.
"The partnership would be ensured by the set-up of a fully
licensed joint-company between Credit Agricole and Worldline.
The joint-company would be majority owned (50% of total capital
plus one share) and fully consolidated by Worldline," Credit
Agricole said in a statement.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)