--Credit Agricole is in advanced talks to buy Societe Generale-owned Hanseatic Bank in a potential deal that would value the German consumer-finance business at around 600 million euros ($649.8 million), Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The French lender is the most likely acquirer after other suitors turned away, though Societe Generale could keep the business if it can't get a price that it deems high enough, Bloomberg reports.

--Societe Generale owns 75% of Hanseatic Bank while the remaining 25% is owned by German retailer Otto Group.

--Credit Agricole and Societe Generale declined to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

