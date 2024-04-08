Crédit Agricole: launches CAWL venture with Worldline

After receiving unconditional approval from the European Commission, Crédit Agricole and Worldline have announced the creation of their joint venture for digital payment services for merchants in France.



Crédit Agricole and Worldline announced this morning that they have named their joint venture 'CAWL'.



The joint venture aims to become a major player in payment services in France. It will leverage Worldline's technological performance and innovation capabilities, particularly in the field of acceptance, and the Crédit Agricole Group's merchant acquiring performance in the French market.



CAWL will offer all-in-one payment solutions, combining acceptance and acquiring and integrating value-added services specific to each business sector, with offerings by business verticals to enable them to focus on their business.



These offers will provide merchants with access to multi-currency, multi-country, multi-payment network services and alternative payment methods, supported by a pan-European acquiring platform and personalized services.



The joint venture is owned 50% plus one share by Worldline, and will therefore be fully consolidated. Crédit Agricole holds 50% of the capital less one share and will supervise the joint venture.



