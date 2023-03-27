Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:17:01 2023-03-27 am EDT
9.927 EUR   -0.14%
05:02aCredit Agricole launches China M&A and investment banking business
RE
03/24Eni's "Sustainable Supply Chain Finance" kicks off.
AN
03/24Eni Teams Up with Crédit Agricole, UniCredit to Offer Credit to Sustainable Suppliers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole launches China M&A and investment banking business

03/27/2023 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Credit Agricole Bank logo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Agricole, France's second-biggest listed bank, has become the latest foreign lender to boost its China investment banking operations with the launch of a new unit.

The new unit, Credit Agricole (Beijing) Advisory Services, focuses on cross-border merger and acquisition, encompassing purchases, disposals and capital raising, it said in a statement on Monday.

The unit which began operations on March 10 is overseen by Huai Yang as head of the operation, the bank said.

The "new strategic set-up will strengthen the bank's capabilities to connect local and international clients to investment opportunities, both inbound and outbound, presented by the world's second-largest economy", said Jean-François Deroche, the bank's senior regional officer for Asia-Pacific.

Previously, the bank served its Chinese advisory clients from its offshore base.

Some global banks are accelerating their expansion in China with the government granting a few major licences since earlier this year.

British bank Standard Chartered won approval to set up a new securities brokerage unit in January, and J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were permitted to take full ownership in their fund units in January and February, respectively.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. -0.10% 9.927 Real-time Quote.1.12%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.20% 83.95 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.57% 589 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
05:02aCredit Agricole launches China M&A and investment banking business
RE
03/24Eni's "Sustainable Supply Chain Finance" kicks off.
AN
03/24Eni Teams Up with Crédit Agricole, UniCredit to Offer Credit to Sustainable Suppliers
MT
03/22French Bourse Makes Choppy Landing in Green Ahead of US Fed Policy Decision
MT
03/22Stellantis, Credit Agricole to Take Over Some ALD, LeasePlan Europe Operations
DJ
03/22Stellantis, Crédit Agricole Unit to Buy ALD, LeasePlan's Activities Across Europe
MT
03/22Credit Agricole Sa : Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance Plans to Acquire, together with Stel..
GL
03/21Credit Agricole Cib Appoints Anne Hiebler as Global Head of M&A
CI
03/20French Bourse Closes Higher as Swiss Deal Seeks to Calm Banking Turmoil
MT
03/20Positive Outlook for EU's Construction Sector Offsets Major Banking Merger's Downward P..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 446 M 25 221 M 25 221 M
Net income 2022 4 720 M 5 078 M 5 078 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,53x
Yield 2022 9,54%
Capitalization 30 062 M 32 338 M 32 338 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 71 652
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,94 €
Average target price 12,16 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.1.12%32 338
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%135 320
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%71 738
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.60%50 760
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.82%44 845
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%40 366
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer