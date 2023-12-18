Clariane has announced the signature of a 140 million euro real estate partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances, as part of the refinancing plan announced by the dependency care group on November 14.
CA Assurances has subscribed to bonds issued by a Clariane SPV comprising 19 French assets (gross asset value of 268 million euros, excluding rights), redeemable in shares of this SPV, over a seven-year period with a fixed coupon of 10.5%.
The two groups are also continuing negotiations on a second real estate partnership, worth 90 million euros and involving assets in the United Kingdom. This partnership is expected to be signed by the end of 2023.
Crédit Agricole: real estate partnership signed with Clariane
