Crédit Agricole announced that Dominique Lefebvre has decided to step down as chairman of the Fédération nationale du Crédit Agricole (FNCA), SAS Rue La Boétie, and the board of directors of Crédit Agricole SA by the end of 2025.



His term of office at Crédit Agricole SA will end on December 31. A new chairman will be appointed in accordance with the regulatory provisions and internal rules in force, and will be announced in due course.



With the implementation of a new medium-term plan for Crédit Agricole SA on the horizon, I felt that the time was right to hand over the reins of the group, he said.



I am naturally committed to supporting the group's governing bodies during this transition period in order to ensure the continuity of our actions and to facilitate the handover to my successor, he added.