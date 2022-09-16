Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Crédit Agricole S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
9.380 EUR   -2.81%
12:10pTop banks in Italy rush to help clients in flood-stricken Marche region
RE
02:36aFrance's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in February - Villeroy
RE
09/15Crédit Agricole-Santander JV to Buy 33% Stake in Amundi's Fund Distribution Platform
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top banks in Italy rush to help clients in flood-stricken Marche region

09/16/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A view of the Unicredit headquarters of which many employees are working from home due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, as well as the local arm of France's Credit Agricole on Friday pledged to help customers in the Marche region, which was hit overnight by deadly flash floods.

Torrential rains in the central Italian region killed at least nine people, while four were missing as of Friday afternoon.

Intesa Sanpaolo said it had earmarked 200 million euros ($200 million) to provide immediate financial support to households and businesses damaged by the floods, offering also a 12-month moratorium on principal loan repayments.

UniCredit said it would suspend for a year capital reimbursements on loans to customers based in the flood-stricken areas, while Credit Agricole Italia promised loans on more favourable terms and fast-track procedures for their approval.

In the worst-hit areas, around 400 millimetres (16 inches) of rain fell within two to three hours, a third of the normal rainfall in the course of a year, turning streets into rivers of mud that engulfed homes and shops. ($1 = 0.9974 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. -2.81% 9.38 Real-time Quote.-23.10%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.26% 1.915 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -2.30% 10.712 Delayed Quote.-19.05%
All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
12:10pTop banks in Italy rush to help clients in flood-stricken Marche region
RE
02:36aFrance's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in February - Villeroy
RE
09/15Crédit Agricole-Santander JV to Buy 33% Stake in Amundi's Fund Distribution Platform
MT
09/13French banks pledge to limit fee increases to 2% in 2023 - minister
RE
09/09Saudi wealth fund to issue green bonds as soon as next week - sources
RE
09/09CREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Communique AMF CP. CP22860096
PU
09/08Credit Agricole takes majority stake in Egypt subsidiary
RE
09/08Credit Agricole takes majority stake in Egypt subsidiary
RE
09/08Credit Agricole to Up Stake in Egyptian Subsidiary
DJ
09/07CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Crédit Agricole S.A. in Egypt
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 622 M 23 610 M 23 610 M
Net income 2022 4 495 M 4 492 M 4 492 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,68x
Yield 2022 9,63%
Capitalization 29 174 M 29 159 M 29 159 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 75 975
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,65 €
Average target price 11,72 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jean-Paul Mazoyer Head-Technology
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-23.10%29 159
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.84%140 668
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%72 315
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.79%60 045
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.09%52 542
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.53%52 519