Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole SA    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA

(ACA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole : 4Q Profit Hit by Impairments

02/11/2021 | 01:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Agricole SA said Thursday that net profit for the fourth quarter declined sharply, dragged by impairment at its Italian business and provisions for bad loans, and that it is taking further steps to simplify its structure.

France's second-largest listed bank by assets posted an almost 93% fall in net profit for the period, to 124 million euros ($150.3 million). This compares with analysts' expectations of a EUR165 million net loss, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

The bank reported a EUR903 million impairment charge against Credit Agricole Italia, as well as a nearly 59% increase in provisions for soured loans, which were EUR538 million in the quarter.

Revenue rose 2.6% to EUR5.25 billion, the company said.

The board will propose a dividend of EUR0.80 a share for 2020, with a scrip dividend option.

Credit Agricole said it would fully unwind a regulatory arrangement known as switch by the end of next year. Under the switch guarantee mechanism, it transfers part of the regulatory requirements related to its insurance operations to the regional banks of the group, paying in return a fixed fee. The full unwinding should boost the bank's net profit and revenue.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@wsj.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 0129ET

All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
02/10CREDIT AGRICOLE : 2020 Net Income Slips on Goodwill Impairment on Italian Unit
MT
02/10CREDIT AGRICOLE : 4Q Profit Hit by Impairments
DJ
02/10CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Results for the Q4 & 2020 - A solid Group, determined to su..
GL
02/10CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB : closes the first Green Loan for Trinity, who becomes the f..
BU
02/09CREDIT AGRICOLE : Linked Asset Manager Appoints New CEO
DJ
02/09ADNOC natgas pipeline investors Galaxy raise nearly $4 bln via bonds
RE
01/26CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB : Acts as Green Structuring Advisor for Trinity, Who Becomes..
BU
01/20Monte dei Paschi struggles to lure suitors to data room - sources
RE
01/19GREEN, SOCIAL AND SUSTAINABILITY BON : The New Sustainable Borders
BU
01/19Qatar National Bank sells $1 billion in 5-year bonds - document
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 326 M 24 641 M 24 641 M
Net income 2020 2 756 M 3 341 M 3 341 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 3,09%
Capitalization 29 454 M 35 737 M 35 707 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 72 524
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,64 €
Last Close Price 10,22 €
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Stéphane Priami Deputy General Manager
Martine Boutinet Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA-0.97%35 737
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.06%167 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.34.25%80 432
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.16%74 120
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.22%61 545
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.43%48 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ