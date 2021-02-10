Log in
Crédit Agricole CIB : closes the first Green Loan for Trinity, who becomes the first railcar lessor in North America to issue a Green Loan

02/10/2021 | 10:26am EST
Crédit Agricole CIB is Green Loan Coordinator for Trinity Industries Leasing Company’s (“TILC”) first Green Loan.

On February 8, 2021, Crédit Agricole CIB, acting as Green Loan Coordinator, closed the Green Loan amendment of the non-recourse senior secured term loan for Trinity Rail Leasing 2017 LLC (“TRL 2017”). The facility was initially a $663MM 7-year non-recourse senior secured term loan dated November 2018 and has been upsized by $225MM in July 2020. TRL 2017 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trinity Industries Leasing Company, which is ultimately wholly-owned by Trinity Industries, Inc. This is the first Green Loan issued by TILC following the publication of its Green Financing Framework and the first Green Loan for a railcar lessor in North America.

Earlier this year, Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Green Structuring Advisor for TILC which published its Green Financing Framework on January 25, 2021. The Green Financing Framework enables TILC to issue Green Financing Instruments, including green non-recourse ABS bonds and Green Loans, supported by Green Eligible Assets. TILC’s term loan issued by TRL 2017 is aligned with TILC’s Green Financing Framework.

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Credit Agricole Group, the 12th largest banking group worldwide in terms of tier 1 capital (The Banker, July 2020). Nearly 8,400 employees across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa support the Bank's clients, meeting their financial needs throughout the world. Crédit Agricole CIB offers its large corporate and institutional clients a range of products and services in capital markets activities, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking and international trade. The Bank is a pioneer in the area of climate finance, and is currently a market leader in this segment with a complete offer for all its clients.

For many years Crédit Agricole CIB has been committed to sustainable development. The Bank was the first French bank to sign the Equator Principles in 2003. It has also been a pioneer in Green Bond markets with the arrangement of public transactions from 2012 for a wide array of issuers (supranational banks, corporates, local authorities, banks) and was one of the co-drafter of Green Bond Principles and of the Social Bond Guidance. Relying on the expertise of a dedicated sustainable banking team and on the strong support of all bankers, Crédit Agricole CIB is one of the most active banks in the Green bonds market.

For more information, please visit www.ca-cib.com


© Business Wire 2021
