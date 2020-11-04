Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole SA    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA

(ACA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/04 02:00:08 am
7.43 EUR   +1.98%
01:39aCREDIT AGRICOLE : no clear visibility to 'end of tunnel' after new lockdowns
RE
01:21aCREDIT AGRICOLE : 3Q Profits Beat Expectations
DJ
01:02aCREDIT AGRICOLE : Q3 profit falls, in line with expectations
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Agricole: no clear visibility to 'end of tunnel' after new lockdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 01:39am EST

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - France's second-biggest listed bank Credit Agricole reported on Wednesday an 18.5% drop in third-quarter profit, performing in line with expectations as a solid performance in capital markets offset higher provisions for bad loans.

Credit Agricole said the government's stimulus helped stabilise the risk environment in the third quarter when the bank set aside less money against future losses, compared to the April-June period.

While the second wave of lockdowns could lead to a change in economic assumptions, it would not necessarily mean a jump in the provisions, the bank's chief financial officer said.

"We will have a tougher base-case scenario in the 4th quarter, but we cannot make a conclusion that we will again have an explosion in the cost of risk," Jerome Grivet told journalists.

Chief Executive Philippe Brassac said no one doubted the solid position of banks, notably French ones, to help the economy get through the crisis.

The European regulators earlier this year told banks to halt dividend payments as a deep, pandemic-induced recession would deplete much of their available capital.

Brassac said banks could hope for a return to some "normality" where the regulator would decide case-by-case whether banks can pay out dividends next year.

Over the nine months of 2020, Credit Agricole made provisions for dividends of €0.40 per share.

Credit Agricole said its net income fell to 977 million euros ($1.14 billion), while revenue was up 2.4% at 5.15 billion euros.

"The crisis is not resolved and with the second lockdown period we have no clear visibility at the end of the tunnel," the bank said in its presentation.

Analysts had forecast net income at 980 million euros and revenue at 5.05 billion, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Capital markets revenue rose by 24.8% in the third quarter, "thanks to the continued strong performance of the primary bond activity", the bank said.

($1 = 0.8574 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
01:39aCREDIT AGRICOLE : no clear visibility to 'end of tunnel' after new lockdowns
RE
01:21aCREDIT AGRICOLE : 3Q Profits Beat Expectations
DJ
01:02aCREDIT AGRICOLE : Q3 profit falls, in line with expectations
RE
01:01aCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Results third quarter 2020 - Very robust, the Group is, mor..
AQ
01:00aCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Results third quarter 2020 - Very robust, the Group is, mor..
GL
10/30CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA : quaterly earnings release
10/28Bankia To Likely Sell Its Stake In J/V With Credit Agricole To French Bank
RE
10/27AMS sees pick up in revenues; sells $900 mln convertible bond
RE
10/22CREDIT AGRICOLE : Assurances to Take Over 50% of Europ Assistance France
DJ
10/19CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB : Structures the First Green Commercial Paper Backed by Trad..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 076 M 23 374 M 23 374 M
Net income 2020 2 850 M 3 318 M 3 318 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
Yield 2020 4,71%
Capitalization 21 004 M 24 644 M 24 455 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 72 524
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,50 €
Last Close Price 7,29 €
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Caroline Catoire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA-43.63%24 644
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.53%162 327
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-24.34%57 659
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.18%51 137
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.89%48 897
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%45 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group