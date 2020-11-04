Credit Agricole: no clear visibility to 'end of tunnel' after new lockdowns

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - France's second-biggest listed bank
Credit Agricole reported on Wednesday an 18.5% drop in
third-quarter profit, performing in line with expectations as a
solid performance in capital markets offset higher provisions
for bad loans.
Credit Agricole said the government's stimulus helped
stabilise the risk environment in the third quarter when the
bank set aside less money against future losses, compared to the
April-June period.
While the second wave of lockdowns could lead to a change in
economic assumptions, it would not necessarily mean a jump in
the provisions, the bank's chief financial officer said.
"We will have a tougher base-case scenario in the 4th
quarter, but we cannot make a conclusion that we will again have
an explosion in the cost of risk," Jerome Grivet told
journalists.
Chief Executive Philippe Brassac said no one doubted the
solid position of banks, notably French ones, to help the
economy get through the crisis.
The European regulators earlier this year told banks to halt
dividend payments as a deep, pandemic-induced recession would
deplete much of their available capital.
Brassac said banks could hope for a return to some
"normality" where the regulator would decide case-by-case
whether banks can pay out dividends next year.
Over the nine months of 2020, Credit Agricole made
provisions for dividends of €0.40 per share.
Credit Agricole said its net income fell to 977
million euros ($1.14 billion), while revenue was up 2.4% at 5.15
billion euros.
"The crisis is not resolved and with the second lockdown
period we have no clear visibility at the end of the tunnel,"
the bank said in its presentation.
Analysts had forecast net income at 980 million euros and
revenue at 5.05 billion, according to the IBES estimate from
Refinitiv.
Capital markets revenue rose by 24.8% in the third quarter,
"thanks to the continued strong performance of the primary bond
activity", the bank said.
($1 = 0.8574 euros)
