ANNOUNCEMENT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION RESULTS CBOM-24 EUR

04.08.2023

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF HOLDERS. IF HOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF HOLDERS OR BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this announcement to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

On 27 June 2023, the Bank announced a consent solicitation in relation to the Notes (the "ConsentSolicitation") on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 27 June 2023 (the "Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to them in the Memorandum.

The Bank hereby announces that at the adjourned meeting held at 2:00 p.m. (London time) on 4 August 2023 in connection with the Consent Solicitation, the Extraordinary Resolution with respect to the Notes has been duly passed and has become effective.

Questions and requests in connection with the Consent Solicitation should be directed to the Bank:

Address: 22/1 1st Krasnogvardeiskiy proezd, Moscow, Russian Federation

Email: capital_markets@mkb.ru

Phone: +7 495 797-42-22 ext. 3951

Website: http://ir.mkb.ru/

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by the Issuer, the Bank, the Trustee and the Information and Tabulation Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Memorandum. This announcement and the Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of the adoption of the Extraordinary Resolution, it is recommended that such Noteholder seeks its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser.