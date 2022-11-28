Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Credit Bank of Moscow
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBOM   RU000A0JUG31

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

(CBOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
4.916 RUB   -0.41%
09:05aCredit Bank Of Moscow : MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM 05/25
PU
11/18Credit Bank Of Moscow : MKB paid coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'17-perp to noteholders in Russian depositories
PU
11/10Credit Bank Of Moscow : MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'17-perp in Rubles
PU
Credit Bank of Moscow : MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM 05/25

11/28/2022 | 09:05am EST
MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM 05/25

28.11.2022

Please be informed about the status of the 16.5% subordinated RUB 5 bln Notes, issued in November 2014 (ISIN: XS1143363940) (CBOM 05/25).

On November 28, 2022 MKB ("the Bank") paid out coupons on Eurobonds CBOM 05/25 in Russian rubles in favour of the noteholders whose rights in respect of the Eurobonds are recorded with the National Settlement Depository (NSD) as at 25 November 2022, in accordance with the regulatory documentation. The National Settlement Depository has received funds for the payment of coupon income on bonds.

Fulfillment of payment obligations under Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For any additional information, please contact Investor Relations and Capital Markets team: capital_markets@mkb.ru.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 14:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
