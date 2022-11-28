Credit Bank of Moscow : MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM 05/25

MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM 05/25

28.11.2022

Please be informed about the status of the 16.5% subordinated RUB 5 bln Notes, issued in November 2014 (ISIN: XS1143363940) (CBOM 05/25).

On November 28, 2022 MKB ("the Bank") paid out coupons on Eurobonds CBOM 05/25 in Russian rubles in favour of the noteholders whose rights in respect of the Eurobonds are recorded with the National Settlement Depository (NSD) as at 25 November 2022, in accordance with the regulatory documentation. The National Settlement Depository has received funds for the payment of coupon income on bonds.

Fulfillment of payment obligations under Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For any additional information, please contact Investor Relations and Capital Markets team: capital_markets@mkb.ru.