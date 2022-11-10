Credit Bank of Moscow : MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'17-perp in Rubles

MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'17-perp in Rubles

10.11.2022

Please be informed about the status of the 8.875% subordinated perpetual USD Notes, issued in May 2017 (ISIN - XS1601094755 / US12504PAE07) (CBOM'17-perp).

On November 10, 2022 MKB ("the Bank") paid out coupons on Eurobonds CBOM'17-perp in Russian rubles at the CBR exchange rate as of the date of payment in favour of the noteholders whose rights in respect of the Eurobonds are recorded with the National Settlement Depository (NSD) as at 9 November 2022, in accordance with the regulatory documentation. The National Settlement Depository has received funds for the payment of coupon income on bonds.

In order to make payment in favor of noteholders whose rights in respect of the Eurobonds are recorded by Russian depositories (except NSD), the Bank sent a corresponding request to NSD.

Additionally, please also note that MKB decided not to exercise the call option on Eurobonds CBOM'17-perp. The coupon rate for subsequent coupon periods is fixed at 8.974% per annum.

Fulfillment of payment obligations under Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For any additional information, please contact Investor Relations and Capital Markets team: capital_markets@mkb.ru.