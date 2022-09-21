Credit Bank of Moscow : MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'26 USD in Rubles

MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'26 USD in Rubles

21.09.2022

Please be informed about the status of the 3.875% senior 5-year USD Notes (ISIN -XS2384475930, US12504PAJ93) (CBOM'26 USD).

On September 21, 2022 MKB ("the Bank") paid out coupons on Eurobonds CBOM'26 USD in Russian rubles at the CBR exchange rate as of the date of payment in favour of the noteholders whose rights in respect of the Eurobonds are recorded with the National Settlement Depository (NSD) as at 20 September 2022, in accordance with the regulatory documentation. The National Settlement Depository has received funds for the payment of coupon income on bonds.

In order to make payment in favor of noteholders whose rights in respect of the Eurobonds are recorded by Russian depositories (except NSD), the Bank sent a corresponding request to NSD.

Fulfillment of payment obligations under Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For any additional information, please contact Investor Relations and Capital Markets team: capital_markets@mkb.ru.