Credit Bank of Moscow : MKB fulfilled its obligation to pay coupon income on subordinated Eurobonds issued in April 2017

MKB fulfilled its obligation to pay coupon income on subordinated Eurobonds issued in April 2017

05.04.2022

On April 5, 2022 CBOM Finance plc paid out interest in USD on the 10.5-year USD 600 mln 7.5% subordinated Eurobonds (ISIN: XS1589106910 / US12504PAD24) issued in April 2017 to finance a loan to CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW in accordance with the issue documentation. The loan is included in the Bank's Tier II capital. Interest is paid semi-annually. The total amount of interest paid was USD 16,500,000.

The Eurobonds are callable in October 2022 and on every coupon date thereafter.

Currently there are ten Eurobond issues of CBOM Finance plc in circulation: seven issues with a total outstanding principal of USD 2.8 bln, two issues with a total outstanding principal of EUR 0.9 bln and one RUB 5 bln issue. Further information on the Eurobonds is available in the Investor relations section of our website.