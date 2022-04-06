Log in
    CBOM   RU000A0JUG31

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

(CBOM)
Credit Bank of Moscow : MKB fulfilled its obligation to pay coupon income on subordinated Eurobonds issued in April 2017

04/06/2022 | 05:12am EDT
MKB fulfilled its obligation to pay coupon income on subordinated Eurobonds issued in April 2017

05.04.2022

On April 5, 2022 CBOM Finance plc paid out interest in USD on the 10.5-year USD 600 mln 7.5% subordinated Eurobonds (ISIN: XS1589106910 / US12504PAD24) issued in April 2017 to finance a loan to CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW in accordance with the issue documentation. The loan is included in the Bank's Tier II capital. Interest is paid semi-annually. The total amount of interest paid was USD 16,500,000.

The Eurobonds are callable in October 2022 and on every coupon date thereafter.

Currently there are ten Eurobond issues of CBOM Finance plc in circulation: seven issues with a total outstanding principal of USD 2.8 bln, two issues with a total outstanding principal of EUR 0.9 bln and one RUB 5 bln issue. Further information on the Eurobonds is available in the Investor relations section of our website.

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
