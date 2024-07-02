MKB has paid the coupon and principal of CBOM-24 USD

02.07.2024

Please be informed on current situation regarding the payment of the coupon and the principal on the 7.121% senior 5-year USD Notes (ISIN - XS1964558339 / US12504PAG54) (CBOM-24 USD).

On July 2, 2024, MKB ("the Bank") made the payment of the coupon and principal on the senior 5-year USD Notes CBOM-24 USD. The payment was made to the NCO JSC NSD in Russian rubles at the CBR exchange rate as of the date of payment in favour of the all noteholders in Russian depositaries (the central depository / other depositories of the Russian Federation) as at XX June 2024, in accordance with the issue documentation.

The fulfillment of payment obligations on Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For all inquiries, please contact us via email: capital_markets@mkb.ru