  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Credit Bank of Moscow
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBOM   RU000A0JUG31

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

(CBOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
4.916 RUB   -0.41%
01/10Credit Bank Of Moscow : MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'21 perp in Rubles
PU
2022Credit Bank Of Moscow : MKB paid coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'24 USD to noteholders in Russian depositories
PU
2022Credit Bank Of Moscow : MKB Pays Coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'24 USD in Rubles
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Bank of Moscow : MKB paid coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'21-perp to noteholders in Russian depositories

01/16/2023 | 10:00am EST
MKB paid coupon on Eurobonds CBOM'21-perp to noteholders in Russian depositories

16.01.2023

Please be informed about the status of the 7.625% subordinated perpetual USD Notes, issued in September 2021 (ISIN - XS2392969395, US12504PAK66) (CBOM'21-perp), coupon payments.

On January 16 2023, MKB ("the Bank") transferred coupon payments on the Eurobonds to the National Settlement Depository ("the NSD") in Russian rubles at the CBR exchange rate as of the date of payment in favor of noteholders whose rights in respect of the Eurobonds are recorded by Russian depositories (except the NSD). The funds will be transferred to the holders of securities through the infrastructure of the NSD, bypassing foreign intermediaries.

The payment is made in accordance with the Executive Order dated March 5, 2022 No. 95 "On Temporary Procedures for Meeting Loan Obligations to Certain Foreign Creditors" and the Executive Order dated July 5, 2022 No. 430 "On the Repatriation by Residents Participating in Foreign Economic Activity of Foreign Currency and the Currency of the Russian Federation". Earlier MKB paid coupons on the above stated Eurobonds in favor of the noteholders whose rights in respect of the Eurobonds are recorded with the National Settlement Depository.

Fulfillment of payment obligations under Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For any additional information, please contact Investor Relations and Capital Markets team: capital_markets@mkb.ru.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 79 700 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
Net income 2021 37 307 M 542 M 542 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 B 2 387 M 2 387 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 305
Free-Float 43,7%
Income Statement Evolution
