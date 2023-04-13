Advanced search
    CBOM   RU000A0JUG31

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

(CBOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
4.916 RUB   -0.41%
04:45aCredit Bank Of Moscow : MKB paid coupon on the Eurobonds CBOM-27 to noteholders in Russian depositories
PU
04/12Credit Bank Of Moscow : MKB paid coupon on the USD Eurobonds CBOM'21 perp to noteholders in Russian depositories
PU
03/29Credit Bank Of Moscow : MKB paid coupon on the USD Eurobonds CBOM-26 to noteholders in Russian depositories
PU
Credit Bank of Moscow : MKB paid coupon on the Eurobonds CBOM-27 to noteholders in Russian depositories

04/13/2023 | 04:45am EDT
MKB paid coupon on the Eurobonds CBOM-27 to noteholders in Russian depositories

12.04.2023

Please be informed about the status of the 10.5-year 7.5% subordinated USD Notes, issued in April 2017 (ISIN - XS1589106910 / US12504PAD24) (CBOM-27).

On April 12, 2023 MKB ("the Bank") paid out coupons on the subordinated Eurobonds CBOM-27. The payment was made in Russian rubles at the CBR exchange rate as of the date of payment in favour of the all noteholders in Russian depositaries (the central depository / other depositories of the Russian Federation) as at 04 April 2023, in accordance with the regulatory documentation. The National Settlement Depository has received funds for the payment of coupon income on bonds.

The payment is made in accordance with the Executive Order dated March 5, 2022 No. 95 "On Temporary Procedures for Meeting Loan Obligations to Certain Foreign Creditors" and the Executive Order dated July 5, 2022 No. 430 "On the Repatriation by Residents Participating in Foreign Economic Activity of Foreign Currency and the Currency of the Russian Federation".

As it was previously informed, in accordance with the new edition of the Rules for the provision of services by NCO JSC NSD for the provision of information and the organization of the transfer of payments on securities registered in a Foreign Depository dated January 27, 2023, the date of coupon payment of CBOM-27 was postponed to April 12, 2023 and was made to all noteholders in Russian depositaries in a single date.

Fulfillment of payment obligations under Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For any additional information, please contact Investor Relations and Capital Markets team: capital_markets@mkb.ru.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
