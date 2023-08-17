MKB paid coupon on the USD Eurobonds CBOM'17-perp to noteholders in Russian depositories

17.08.2023

Please be informed about the status of the subordinated perpetual USD Notes, issued in May 2017 (ISIN: XS1601094755/ US12504PAE07) (CBOM'17-perp).

On August 17, 2023 MKB ("the Bank") paid out coupons on the subordinated perpetual Eurobonds CBOM'17-perp. The payment was made in Russian rubles at the CBR exchange rate as of the date of payment in favour of the all noteholders in Russian depositaries (the central depository / other depositories of the Russian Federation) as at 9 August 2023, in accordance with the regulatory documentation.

In November 2022, the coupon rate for the next coupon periods was set at 8.974% per annum.

The payment is made in accordance with the Executive Order dated March 5, 2022 No. 95 "On Temporary Procedures for Meeting Loan Obligations to Certain Foreign Creditors" and the Executive Order dated July 5, 2022 No. 430 "On the Repatriation by Residents Participating in Foreign Economic Activity of Foreign Currency and the Currency of the Russian Federation".

As it was previously informed, in accordance with the new edition of the Rules for the provision of services by NCO JSC NSD for the provision of information and the organization of the transfer of payments on securities registered in a Foreign Depository dated January 27, 2023, the date of coupon payment of CBOM'17-perp was postponed to August 17, 2023 and was made to all noteholders in Russian depositaries in a single date.

Fulfillment of payment obligations under Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For any additional information, please contact Investor Relations and Capital Markets team: capital_markets@mkb.ru.