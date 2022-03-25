Credit Bank of Moscow : MKB takes part in the global annual Earth Hour campaign

MKB takes part in the global annual Earth Hour campaign

25.03.2022

Credit Bank of Moscow (MKB), one of the three ESG leaders of Russian business according to RAEX-Europe, is taking part in the world action "Earth Hour-2022" on Saturday, March 26. During the campaign, the bank will traditionally turn off the lights of its flagship office buildings.

Earth Hour is one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment, which makes people reflect on the climate change and the depletion of resources, and the way we can influence and tackle it. We consider it is important to take part in activities aimed at preserving the environment.