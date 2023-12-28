The Bank of Russia registered 5 issues of replacement bonds by MKB

Update on the progress in the registration of substitute bonds.

On 26 December 2023, the Bank of Russia registered five substitute securities issues to be placed by CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW ("MKB") matching five senior Eurobonds issued by CBOM Finance plc (CBOM-24 USD, CBOM-24 EUR, CBOM-25 USD, CBOM-26 EUR, CBOM-26 USD).

The identifiers of the securities: uncertificated interest-bearing non-convertible centrally recorded publicly subscribed bonds series ЗО-2024-01, ЗО-2024-02, ЗО-2025-02, ЗО-2026-01, and ЗО-2026-02; the issue registration numbers and the date of their assignment: 4-19-01978-B, 4-20-01978-B, 4-21-01978-B, 4-22-01978-B and 4-23-01978-B, respectively (collectively, the "Bonds") assigned on 26.12.2023, with no International Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN) or Classification of Financial Instruments (CFI) Codes assigned. The par value of the securities: 1,000 (one thousand) US dollars or euro depending on the currency of the substituted Eurobond issue. The maturity (or its determination method) of the substituting bonds matches that of the relevant Eurobond. Placement method: public subscription. No prospectus is to be registered for the Bonds. Their placement price will be specified in the issue's conditions.

All details on what to do to substitute CBOM Finance's senior Eurobonds depending on the chain through which they are held will be published on MKB's website later.

Fulfillment of payment obligations under Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For any additional information, please contact Investor Relations and Capital Markets team: capital_markets@mkb.ru.