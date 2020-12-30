Log in
Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : A coupon on senior USD 500 million Eurobond issue was paid in full.

12/30/2020 | 08:05am EST
A coupon on senior USD 500 million Eurobond issue was paid in full.

30.12.2020

On December 30, 2020 CBOM Finance plc paid out interest on the senior 5.25-year USD 500 mln 7.121% Eurobonds issued in March 2019 to finance a loan to CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (ISIN: XS1964558339, US12504PAG54). Interest is paid semi-annually. The total amount of interest paid was USD 7,735,898.35.

Citi and Societe Generale acted as global coordinators, while Commerzbank, ING and Sova Capital acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Currently there are eight Eurobond issues of CBOM Finance plc in circulation: six issues with a total outstanding principal of USD 2.2 bln, one EUR 327.2 mln issue and one RUB 5 bln issue. Further information on the Eurobonds is available in the Investor relations section of our website.

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 13:04:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
