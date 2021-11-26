Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : Assignment or Change of Securities' and/or Issuer' Rating by Rating Agency Contracted by Issuer

2.1 Rating assigned to (securities and/or issuer):issuer

2.2. Kind of rating (credit rating; creditworthiness (solvency) long-term rating; corporate governance rating; other rating): ESG rating (Environmental Social Governance)

2.3. Type, category (class), series and other identifiers of securities rated, if applicable: non-applicable

2.4. Rating assigned or rating before and after change, as applicable: ESG rating assigned ESG-II, outlook stable

2.5. Date of rating assignment or change: 25.11.2021

2.6. Brief description of rating or webpage where rating methodology is disclosed (published): https://raexpert.ru/ratings/methods/method_esg_oct2021.pdf

2.7. Full and abbreviated corporate names (or, if NGO, name), registered office and, if applicable, TIN and OGRN of entity which assigned rating (rating agency): JSC "Expert RA", 109240, Moscow, st. Nikoloyamskaya, 13 7710248947, 1037700071628

2.8. Other information about the rating, specified by the issuer at its discretion: the date on which the issuer learned about the change in the rating of the issuer by the rating agency (date of notification of the issuer by the rating agency) - 19.11.2021.