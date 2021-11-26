Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : Assignment or Change of Securities' and/or Issuer' Rating by Rating Agency Contracted by Issuer

2.1 Rating assigned to (securities and/or issuer):issuer
2.2. Kind of rating (credit rating; creditworthiness (solvency) long-term rating; corporate governance rating; other rating): ESG rating (Environmental Social Governance)
2.3. Type, category (class), series and other identifiers of securities rated, if applicable: non-applicable
2.4. Rating assigned or rating before and after change, as applicable: ESG rating assigned ESG-II, outlook stable
2.5. Date of rating assignment or change: 25.11.2021
2.6. Brief description of rating or webpage where rating methodology is disclosed (published): https://raexpert.ru/ratings/methods/method_esg_oct2021.pdf
2.7. Full and abbreviated corporate names (or, if NGO, name), registered office and, if applicable, TIN and OGRN of entity which assigned rating (rating agency): JSC "Expert RA", 109240, Moscow, st. Nikoloyamskaya, 13 7710248947, 1037700071628
2.8. Other information about the rating, specified by the issuer at its discretion: the date on which the issuer learned about the change in the rating of the issuer by the rating agency (date of notification of the issuer by the rating agency) - 19.11.2021.
Disclaimer
Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:19:02 UTC.