    CBOM   RU000A0JUG31

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(CBOM)
Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : Assignment or Change of Securities' and/or Issuer' Rating by Rating Agency Contracted by Issuer

11/26/2021 | 05:20am EST
2.1 Rating assigned to (securities and/or issuer):issuer

2.2. Kind of rating (credit rating; creditworthiness (solvency) long-term rating; corporate governance rating; other rating): ESG rating (Environmental Social Governance)

2.3. Type, category (class), series and other identifiers of securities rated, if applicable: non-applicable

2.4. Rating assigned or rating before and after change, as applicable: ESG rating assigned ESG-II, outlook stable

2.5. Date of rating assignment or change: 25.11.2021

2.6. Brief description of rating or webpage where rating methodology is disclosed (published): https://raexpert.ru/ratings/methods/method_esg_oct2021.pdf

2.7. Full and abbreviated corporate names (or, if NGO, name), registered office and, if applicable, TIN and OGRN of entity which assigned rating (rating agency): JSC "Expert RA", 109240, Moscow, st. Nikoloyamskaya, 13 7710248947, 1037700071628

2.8. Other information about the rating, specified by the issuer at its discretion: the date on which the issuer learned about the change in the rating of the issuer by the rating agency (date of notification of the issuer by the rating agency) - 19.11.2021.

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
05:20aCREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : Assignment or Change of Securities' and/or Issuer' ..
PU
11/22CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : ACRA has upgraded MKB's credit rating to A+(RU)
PU
11/19CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : RAEX-Europe has upgraded MKB's ESG rating to A
PU
11/18CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : MKB's IFRS net income for the first nine months of ..
PU
11/16CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : MKB will announce its 9m2021 results under IFRS on ..
PU
11/08CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : MKB is First Bank in Russia to Publish Equator Prin..
PU
11/03MKB has won two nominations of International Finance Awards 2021
PU
11/01MKB received AA-|ru| credit rating from NRA
PU
10/13FIRST IN RUSSIA : MKB raises international ESG KPI-linked syndicated loan
PU
10/13CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Credit Bank of Mosc..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Financials
Sales 2021 78 229 M 1 034 M 1 034 M
Net income 2021 33 417 M 442 M 442 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,70x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 224 B 3 000 M 2 961 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 9 305
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Credit Bank of Moscow (public joint-stock company) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,70 RUB
Average target price 8,50 RUB
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Aleksandrovich Chubar Chairman-Management Board
William Forrester Owens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrew Sergio Gazitua Dwyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Klingen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ilkka Seppo Salonen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)9.07%3 000
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.39%493 411
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.14%389 808
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%242 769
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.01%204 585
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.00%203 421