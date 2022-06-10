Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : MKB CEO Vladimir Chubar to leave the bank

MKB CEO Vladimir Chubar to leave the bank
Vladimir Chubar, MKB's CEO since 2012, took the decision to resign and continue his professional journey outside of the bank. Effective June 10, he will step down as the Chairman of the Management Board and will also leave MKB's Supervisory Board. Mr Chubar will assume the position of advisor to the CEO at "ROSSIUM Concern". The Supervisory Board took the decision to appoint Nikolay Katorzhnov as the interim Chairman of the Management Board.
