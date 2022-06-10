Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Credit Bank of Moscow (public joint-stock company)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBOM   RU000A0JUG31

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(CBOM)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-08
5.175 RUB   -1.62%
CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : MKB CEO Vladimir Chubar to leave the bank
PU
05/30CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : MKB informs about measures taken to continue to fulfill payment obligations on its Eurobonds
PU
05/30Credit Bank of Moscow (public joint-stock company) Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : MKB CEO Vladimir Chubar to leave the bank

06/10/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
MKB CEO Vladimir Chubar to leave the bank

10.06.2022

Vladimir Chubar, MKB's CEO since 2012, took the decision to resign and continue his professional journey outside of the bank. Effective June 10, he will step down as the Chairman of the Management Board and will also leave MKB's Supervisory Board. Mr Chubar will assume the position of advisor to the CEO at "ROSSIUM Concern". The Supervisory Board took the decision to appoint Nikolay Katorzhnov as the interim Chairman of the Management Board.

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 16:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 79 700 M 1 365 M 1 365 M
Net income 2021 36 754 M 629 M 629 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 B 2 962 M 2 962 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 305
Free-Float 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Aleksandrovich Chubar Chairman-Management Board
Andrew Sergio Gazitua Dwyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Klingen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Gilbert Greenall Daresbury Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Roman Ivanovich Avdeev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)-24.45%2 889
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.17%375 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.43%289 161
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%237 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 627
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.98%169 163