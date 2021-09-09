Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : MKB has joined UNEP FI

MKB has joined UNEP FI

09.09.2021

Credit Bank of Moscow (MKB) has joined the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), a global partnership between the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the international financial sector created to mobilise financial resources for the purposes of sustainable development.

As a UNEP FI member, MKB will participate in the creation of new instruments and methodologies based on sustainable financing principles, which will then be introduced in its own and its customers' practices. MKB will also get access to a green platform for sharing its sustainable financing expertise with customers and partners.

To join, MKB signed the Principles for Responsible Banking, committing in particular to align its business strategy with society's goals, as expressed in the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement; continuously increase its positive impacts while reducing its negative impacts on people and environment; work responsibly with its customers; proactively consult and engage with stakeholders; be transparent, etc.

'By joining the UNEP FI, we get wide range of opportunities such as studying experience of global leaders in ESG banking, cooperating with them within green initiatives, expanding our product range and offering the best innovative products based on international experience. The signing of this agreement evidences our commitment to the principles of sustainable business, represents an important step toward responsible financing and promotes our S&E goals,' commented Julia Titova, First Vice President