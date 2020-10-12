Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds series BSO-P05

Log in
10/12/2020

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds series BSO-P05

12.10.2020

October 12, 2020 CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 1st coupon on exchange bonds series BSO-P05 (identification number of the issue 4B020601978B001P from 04.10.2019, ISIN RU000A100WT8). The coupon rate was 3.25% per annum, the upside return rate was 3.5%. The total coupon payable was RUB 11,406,500.00, or RUB 32.59 per bond, the upside return was RUB 12,250,000.00, or RUB 35.00 per bond.

The placement of exchange bonds series BSO-P05 was held on October 10, 2019. The nominal value of the loan amounted to RUB 350 mln with maturity of 3 years from the date of placement. Bonds series BSO-P05 have three annual coupons and pay upside return. Bond issue arranger included PJSC «CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW».

Currently there are eighteen bond issues of the Bank on the market with a total amount of RUB 32.6 bln: exchange bonds series BSO-P01, BSO-P02, BSO-P03, BSO-P04, 001R-01, BSO-P05, BSO-P07, 001R-02, BSO-P08, BSO-P09, BSO-P10, BSO-P11, BSO-P12, BSO-P14, BSO-P17, BSO-P18 and BSO-P19 with a total amount of RUB 27.6 bln, and subordinated perpetual bonds series 15 with a total amount of RUB 5 bln. More detailed information on the Bank's securities can be found on the website in the section Investor relations.

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 12:04:02 UTC
