Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : on behalf of the international commodities trader Trafigura acted as mandated lead arranger of syndicated loan for financing acquisition of 10% of Vostok Oil

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW on behalf of the international commodities trader Trafigura acted as mandated lead arranger of syndicated loan for financing acquisition of 10% of Vostok Oil

06.01.2021

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW on behalf of the international commodities trader Trafigura acted as a mandated lead arranger of the syndicated loan for financing the acquisition by CB Enterprises, a wholly-owned entity of Trafigura, of a 10% holding in Vostok Oil from Rosneft.

The facility agreement was signed by a syndicate of banks (more than 10 lenders) and the borrower at the end of December 2020, together with a 20% direct participation by Trafigura. Dividends generated from Vostok Oil will ensure the loan repayment.