Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Credit Bank of Moscow (public joint-stock company)    CBOM   RU000A0JUG31

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(CBOM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : on behalf of the international commodities trader Trafigura acted as mandated lead arranger of syndicated loan for financing acquisition of 10% of Vostok Oil

01/06/2021 | 01:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW on behalf of the international commodities trader Trafigura acted as mandated lead arranger of syndicated loan for financing acquisition of 10% of Vostok Oil

06.01.2021

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW on behalf of the international commodities trader Trafigura acted as a mandated lead arranger of the syndicated loan for financing the acquisition by CB Enterprises, a wholly-owned entity of Trafigura, of a 10% holding in Vostok Oil from Rosneft.

The facility agreement was signed by a syndicate of banks (more than 10 lenders) and the borrower at the end of December 2020, together with a 20% direct participation by Trafigura. Dividends generated from Vostok Oil will ensure the loan repayment.

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:07:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
01:08pCREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : on behalf of the international commoditie..
PU
2020CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : A coupon on senior USD 500 million Eurobo..
PU
2020CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : MKB raises debut ESG-linked l
PU
2020CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds seri..
PU
2020CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds seri..
PU
2020CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds seri..
PU
2020CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : UMMC Group and CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW Expa..
PU
2020CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : has paid out the 2nd coupon on bonds seri..
PU
2020CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : A coupon on subordinated Eurobonds CBOM 0..
PU
2020CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT S : MKB's IFRS net income for 9 months of 202..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 71 951 M 973 M 973 M
Net income 2020 20 830 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 185 B 2 496 M 2 506 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 9 305
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Duration : Period :
Credit Bank of Moscow (public joint-stock company) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,20 RUB
Last Close Price 6,21 RUB
Spread / Highest target -0,18%
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Aleksandrovich Chubar Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
William Forrester Owens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Vladimirovna Shved Director-Financial Division
Andrew Sergio Gazitua Dwyer Member-Supervisory Board
Roman Ivanovich Avdeev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)1.11%2 496
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.94%383 007
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.92%261 773
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.17%261 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.21%187 508
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.46%163 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ