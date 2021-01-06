Credit Bank of Moscow public joint stock : on behalf of the international commodities trader Trafigura acted as mandated lead arranger of syndicated loan for financing acquisition of 10% of Vostok Oil

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW on behalf of the international commodities trader Trafigura acted as mandated lead arranger of syndicated loan for financing acquisition of 10% of Vostok Oil
CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW on behalf of the international commodities trader Trafigura acted as a mandated lead arranger of the syndicated loan for financing the acquisition by CB Enterprises, a wholly-owned entity of Trafigura, of a 10% holding in Vostok Oil from Rosneft.
The facility agreement was signed by a syndicate of banks (more than 10 lenders) and the borrower at the end of December 2020, together with a 20% direct participation by Trafigura. Dividends generated from Vostok Oil will ensure the loan repayment.
