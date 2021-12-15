Credit Clear : CCR - ARMA Acquisition Summary Presentation 12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields onlyARMA Acquisition useSummary ASX: CCR 16 December ersonal2021 Important Notice and Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by Credit Clear Limited ACN 604 797 033 ("CCR"). This presentation has been prepared in relation to CCR's proposed acquisition of ARMA Group Holdings Pty Ltd (ACN 627 261 161), NZ Recoveries Limited (ARBN 649 747 786) and Force Legal Pty Limited (ACN 604 310 616) ("ARMA") and a proposed two tranche placement and share purchase plan offer of fully paid ordinary shares in CCR ("New Shares") ("Capital Raising") (the "Offer"). The proposed acquisition of ARMA ("Acquisition") is subject to (among other conditions) CCR shareholder approval (if required), no material adverse change having occurred to ARMA, and a pre-completion restructure. Every reference to ARMA in this presentation is deemed to be a reference to the owner of the Business at the relevant time. onlyLimitation on information in relation to ARMA All information in this presentation in relation to ARMA has been sourced from ARMA and its shareholders. Whilst steps have been taken to review that information, no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to its accuracy, completeness, fairness, correctness or adequacy by any Persons (as defined in this Important Notice and Disclaimer). General information only This presentation contains general background information and summary information about CCR and its activities as at the date of this presentation. This presentation does not usepurport to be, and should not be considered to be, comprehensive or to comprise all information which a shareholder or potential investor in CCR may require in order to d termine whether to deal in CCR securities or participate in the Offer. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. This presentation should be read in conjunction with CCR's periodic reports and other continuous disclosure announcements released to the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), which are available at www.asx.com.au Not an offer This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document, product disclosure statement or other offer document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with ASIC). This presentation is not and should not be considered an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the subscription, purchase or sale of New Shares or any other financial product in any jurisdiction and neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form any part of any contract for the acquisition of New Shares. International selling restrictions Without limiting the above, this presentation does not constitute an offer of securities outside Australia, New Zealand or in any jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful. In particular, this presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. Any securities described in this document have ot been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 ("US Securities Act") and must not be offered or sold in the United States or for the account or benefit of any "US Person" (as defined in the US Securities Act) except in accordance with the US Securities Act. ersonal 2 Important Notice and Disclaimer Not investment advice This presentation is not financial advice, financial product advice or a recommendation to acquire CCR securities (nor does it or will it form part of any contract to acquire CCR securities). It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Any references to, or explanations of, legislation, regulatory issues or any other legal commentary (if any) are indicative only, do not summarise all relevant issues and are not intended to be a full explanation of a particular matter. You are onlysolely responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and the market and for making your own independent assessment of the information in this presentation. Before making any investment decision, potential investors should satisfy themselves (with the assistance of professional advice) the appropriateness and accuracy of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs. Past performance This presentation includes information regarding the past performance of CCR and ARMA (as well as its predecessors). Past performance and any pro-forma information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of CCR's views on its future financial performance or condition. Investors should note that past performance of CCR, including the historical trading price of its shares, and past performance of ARMA, cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) future CCR performance, including the future trading price of CCR's shares. The historical information included in this presentation is, or is based on, information that has previously been released to the market. useForward looking statements This presentation may contain forward looking statements, including but not limited to projections, guidance on future revenues, earnings, other potential synergies and e timates and the future performance of CCR and ARMA post acquisition. Forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "expect", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan ", "project", "will", "believe", "opinion", "forecast", "aim", "estimate", "outlook", "guidance", "potential", "target", "likely", "intend", "propose" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Such forward looking statements involve subjective judgment and analysis, are not g arantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks (including the risks described in this presentation under "Key Risks"), uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of CCR, its related bodies corporate and their respective directors, officers, consultants, employees and agents, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those assumptions are based. ersonal Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and there can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. No Person ( s defined in this Important Notice and Disclaimer) gives any representation, warranty, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events, expressed or implied, in any forward-looking statement will actually occur. Potential investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant ASX listing rules, CCR disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation. Investment risk An investment in CCR securities is subject to known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of CCR. Potential Investors should have regard to the risk factors outlined in this presentation (in Appendix - Key risks) when making their investment decision. 3 Important Notice and Disclaimer Disclaimer To the maximum extent permitted by law, CCR, its directors, officers, consultants, employees and agents and the Other Persons (together, the "Persons") expressly exclude and disclaim all liability, for any expenses, losses, damages or costs suffered or incurred by the recipient or any other person however caused (including, without limitation, by negligence) relating in any way to this presentation, including omissions. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Persons make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of all or any part of all or any part of this presentation, or any constituent or associated presentation, information or material, or the accuracy, likelihood of onlyachievement, completeness or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in or implied by, the information in this presentation or any part of it. The Persons assume no duty of care to any recipient. None of the underwriter, ARMA and its shareholders nor any of their or CCR's respective related bodies corporate or any of their respective directors, officers, consultants, employees and agents (together, the "Other Persons"), have authorised, permitted or caused the issue, submission, dispatch or provision of this presentation and none of them makes or purports to make any statement in this presentation and there is no statement in this presentation which is based on any statement by any of them. For the avoidance of doubt, none of the Other Persons have made or purported to make any statement in this presentation and there is no statement in this presentation which is based on any statement by any of them. Each of the Other Persons takes no responsibility for any part of this presentation or the Offer. Statements made in this presentation are made only as the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. Except as required by applicable law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), no Person assumes any obligation to update this presentation or to inform any recipient of any matter of which it subsequently becomes aware which may render inaccurate or misleading (including by omission) this presentation. Statements contained in this presentation describing documents and agreements are summaries only. uses ch investment and trading activities may involve or relate to assets, securities and/or instruments of CCR, its related bodies corporate and/or persons and entities with relationships with CCR. The underwriter, together with its affiliates, is full service financial institution engaged in various activities, which may include trading, financing, financial advisory, investment management, investment research, principal investment, hedging, market making, brokerage and other financial and non-financial activities and services including for which it has received or may receive customary fees and expenses. In the ordinary course of their various business activities, the underwriter and its affiliates may purchase, sell or hold a broad array of investments and actively trade securities, derivatives, loans, commodities, currencies and other financial instruments for their own account and for the accounts of their customers, and ersonalThe underwriter and/or their affiliates are acting as lead manager, underwriter and bookrunner to the Institutional Placement. The underwriter is acting for and providing services to CCR in relation to the Offer. The underwriter has been engaged solely as an independent contractor and is acting solely in a contractual relationship on an arm's length basis with CCR. The engagement of the underwriter by CCR is not intended to create any agency, fiduciary or other relationship between the underwriter and CCR, its securityholders or any other investors. The underwriter, in conjunction with their affiliates, is acting in the capacity as such in relation to the Offer and will receive fees and expenses for acting in this capacity. CCR reserves the right to withdraw the Offer or vary the timetable for the Offer without notice. Determination of eligibility of investors for the purposes of the Offer is determined by reference to a number of matters, including legal requirements and the discretion of CCR and the underwriter. CCR and the underwriter disclaim any and all liability in respect of the exercise or otherwise of that discretion, to the maximum extent permitted by law. Hugh W Robertson is a senior advisor for Bell Potter and also a director of the Company and holds approximately 1.3% of the shares in the Company prior to completion of the Transaction. Hugh W. Robertson intends to participate in the second tranche of the Institutional Placement. As a representative of Bell Potter Hugh W. Robertson may receive fees associated with the capital raising. 4 Important Notice and Disclaimer Financial data Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values in this presentation are millions of Australian dollars (A$ million). Potential Investors should note that this presentation contains pro forma historical and forward looking financial information. onlyThe pro forma historical and forward looking financial information, and the historical information, provided in this presentation is for illustrative purposes only and is not represented as being indicative of CCR's views on its future financial condition and/or performance. Each Person expressly disclaims all liability in respect of, and takes no responsibility for financial information in this presentation. The pro forma historical financial information of CCR in this presentation has been prepared by CCR in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the Australian Accounting Standards. Financial information for the Business contained in this presentation has been derived from unaudited management financials for the period e ded 30 June 2021 for the entities owning the Business. P tential Investors should be aware that certain financial measures included in this presentation are 'non-IFRS financial information' under Regulatory Guide 230: 'Disclosing non- IFRS financial information' published by ASIC, and are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards ("AAS") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The non-IFRS financial information financial measures include Enterprise Value, EBITDA, EBIT and others shown in this presentation. Such non-IFRS financial information financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by AAS or IFRS. Therefore, the non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures useA number of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this presentation. pr sented by other entities, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with AAS or IFRS. Although CCR believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to potential investors in measuring the financial performance and condition of its business, potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial information included in this presentation. Effect of rounding Withdrawal and cooling off CCR reserves the right to withdraw or vary the timetable for the Offer without notice or reason. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of New Shares and any pplication for New Shares received by CCR is binding on the applicant. Trademarks and trade names This presentation may contain trademarks and trade names of third parties, which are the property of their respective owners. Third party trademarks and trade names used in this presentation belong to the relevant owners and use is not intended to represent sponsorship, approval or association by or with any of CCR or any Persons. ersonal 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Credit Clear Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about CREDIT CLEAR LIMITED 05:59p CREDIT CLEAR : CCR - ARMA Acquisition Summary Presentation PU 05:19p CREDIT CLEAR : Proposed issue of securities - CCR PU 12/01 Credit Clear Extends Remote Deployment of Digital Platform to New Zealand MT 11/15 CREDIT CLEAR : CCR November Investor Presentation PU 11/12 Credit Clear Teams Up With South African Contact Center Service Provider MT 11/11 Credit Clear Limited Signs Agreement Across Globally Significant Portfolio CI 10/22 Credit Clear Limited Announces the Resignation of Christine Christian as Director CI 09/22 Credit Clear Limited Appoints Hugh Robertson as Non-Executive Director CI 08/26 Credit Clear Limited Announces Resignation of Mike Von Tauschek as Company Secretary CI 08/25 Credit Clear Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021 CI