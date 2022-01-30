Credit Clear : CCR Q2 FY22 Quarterly Investor Presentation

only
Q2 FY22
use
Quarterly Presentation
ASX: CCR
ersonal
January 2022
Improves customer interactions
onlyProven results
useAI
powered
ersonalSignificant market
Credit Clear's platform has proven to help businesses increase leves of engagement, uplift effectiveness and efficiency of customer interactions, and enhance the customer experience
Credit Clear's award-winning technology uses behavioural analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve interactions between customers and businesses
Growth in subscriptions and installment services creates a significant market opportunity for digital disruption
2
Genuine validation of digital solution
onlyAI and Machine Learning
Data platform developed to support AI, deeper analytics and strategy management module (Optimiser Module)
• 'Next Best Action' delivers 151% uplift for large
use
toll road operator
Best of use of AI in Fintech Award
•
Core Products
ersonal
Large fintech lender delivers 3x collections
• Australian energy utility delivers 40% higher collections
• NPS is +44 from >80,000 respondents
• Major insurance company delivers end-to-end 3rd party at fault claim within 15 days and no human touch
Optimiser Module
Case study
3
Quarterly financial highlights
$1.1m
$7.6m
$660k
$3.2m
Digital revenue
Total digital payments
Traditional to digital
Total revenue
conversion (revenue)
85% on pcp
58% on pcp
162% on pcp
56% on pcp
4
Quarterly operational highlights
only 28
useNew client wins
ersonal• Se ect new clients:
• Australia's largest toll road operator
• Global automotive manufacturer
Growth
Opportunities progressed
FinTECH AWARD
2021 Winner at the 6th Annual FinTech Awards
Best Use of AI
Post Quarter
The two new top ten clients
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Credit Clear Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:40:07 UTC.