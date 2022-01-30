Log in
    CCR   AU0000107526

CREDIT CLEAR LIMITED

(CCR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/28 12:10:08 am
0.37 AUD   -1.33%
05:41pCREDIT CLEAR : CCR Q2 FY22 Quarterly Investor Presentation
PU
01/27Credit Clear Secures Two New Clients for Receivables Management Services
MT
01/27Credit Clear Limited Signs Two Significant New Clients
CI
Credit Clear : CCR Q2 FY22 Quarterly Investor Presentation

01/30/2022 | 05:41pm EST
only

Q2 FY22

use

Quarterly Presentation

ASX: CCR

ersonal

January 2022

Improves customer interactions

Proven results

useAI

powered

Significant market

Credit Clear's platform has proven to help businesses increase leves of engagement, uplift effectiveness and efficiency of customer interactions, and enhance the customer experience

Credit Clear's award-winning technology uses behavioural analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve interactions between customers and businesses

Growth in subscriptions and installment services creates a significant market opportunity for digital disruption

2

Genuine validation of digital solution

AI and Machine Learning

Data platform developed to support AI, deeper analytics and strategy management module (Optimiser Module)

• 'Next Best Action' delivers 151% uplift for large

use

toll road operator

Best of use of AI in Fintech Award

Core Products

ersonal

Large fintech lender delivers 3x collections

• Australian energy utility delivers 40% higher collections

• NPS is +44 from >80,000 respondents

• Major insurance company delivers end-to-end 3rd party at fault claim within 15 days and no human touch

Optimiser Module

  • Major Australian BNPL delivers 5% uplift in collection rate
  • Water utility delivers a 17% uplift in collection rate

Case study

  • Large Australian Water Utility experienced a 23% higher collection rate with Credit Clear's digital platform vs. non-digital platform.

3

Quarterly financial highlights

only

$1.1m

$7.6m

$660k

$3.2m

use

Digital revenue

Total digital payments

Traditional to digital

Total revenue

ersonal

conversion (revenue)

85% on pcp

58% on pcp

162% on pcp

56% on pcp

4

Quarterly operational highlights

only 28

New client wins

Select new clients:

Australia's largest toll road operator

Global automotive manufacturer

Growth

Opportunities progressed

  • Acquired ARMA
  • Signed Partnering and Teaming agreement with Techub
  • Enhanced presence in NZ with Prospa partnership

FinTECH AWARD

2021 Winner at the 6th Annual FinTech Awards

Best Use of AI

Post Quarter

The two new top ten clients

  • Expected to increase revenue by 6 - 8% ($1.6m - $2m) in the next 12 months

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Credit Clear Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11,0 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
Net income 2021 -8,02 M -5,60 M -5,60 M
Net cash 2021 9,65 M 6,74 M 6,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 M 82,1 M 82,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CREDIT CLEAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Credit Clear Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Hentschke Chief Executive Officer
Victor Peplow Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Schenkel Chairman
Jason Serafino Chief Technology Officer
Piero Gross Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT CLEAR LIMITED-13.95%82
ADOBE INC.-8.62%244 416
WORKDAY INC.-12.81%59 545
AUTODESK, INC.-14.81%52 692
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.90%45 936
DATADOG, INC.-23.10%42 734