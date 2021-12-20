Credit Clear : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

Extraordinary General Meeting - FY21

20 December 2021

Dear Shareholder

On behalf of the Directors of Credit Clear Limited (ASX: CCR) (Credit Clear or the Company), I am pleased to invite you to participate in our Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM or Meeting). Due to the ongoing restrictions and

uncertainties related to COVID-19, the EGM will be held online at 11am on Friday, 21 January 2022 (AEDT).

Shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting by joining the live stream via an online platform and view the presentations, as well as vote and ask questions live during the meeting.

We recommend logging onto the live online platform 30 minutes before the scheduled start time using the following instructions:

1. Enter https://meetings.linkgroup.com/CCREGM21into a web browser on a computer, mobile, or other online device. 2. Enter your unique access details a. Security holders will need their Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN), which is printed at the top of the Proxy Form. b. Proxy holders will need their proxy code, which Link Market Services will provide via an email prior to the Meeting. Security holders can ask questions of the board and our external auditor in the following ways: ξ Before the EGM, questions can be submitted online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au and/or by completing and returning the EGM Question Form prior to 5pm (AEDT) on Monday, 17 January 2022; ξ In writing during the EGM via the online platform; ξ Orally during the EGM using the telephone service. Please contact Link Market Services on 1800 990 363 or +61 1800 990 363 by 11am (AEDT) on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 to obtain a personalised PIN number.

Security holders may vote on the resolutions to be considered at the EGM either by lodging a Proxy Form before the EGM or by voting online before or during the EGM. Please note, Proxy Forms should be submitted prior to the Proxy Deadline of Wednesday, 19 January 2022.

Further information about how to log into the EGM online platform, to register for the Meeting, and to participate in the Meeting as a security holder is available in the Virtual Meeting Online Guide.