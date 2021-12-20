Credit Clear : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

CREDIT CLEAR LIMITED
ACN 604 797 033
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that an extraordinary general meeting of Shareholders of Credit Clear Limited (Company)
will be held virtually on 21 January 2022 at 11.00am (AEDT) (Meeting).
AGENDA
1. RESOLUTION 1 ʹ RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF THE TRANCHE 1 PLACEMENT SHARES
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
͞dŚĂƚ͕ĨŽƌƚŚĞƉƵƌƉŽƐĞƐŽĨ>ŝƐƚŝŶŐZƵůĞϳ͘ϰ͕ĂŶĚĨŽƌĂůůŽƚŚĞƌƉƵƌƉŽƐĞƐ͕^ŚĂƌĞŚŽůĚĞƌƐƌĂƚŝĨǇƚŚĞƉƌŝŽƌŝƐƐƵĞŽĨ
31,853,011 Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 to sophisticated and professional investors on or about 23 December 2021 to raise approximately $12.7 million (before costs) (Tranche 1 Placement Shares), on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement.͟
Voting exclusion statement
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 1 by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares or is a counterparty to the ARMA Share Purchase Agreements or any associates of those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of Resolution 1 by:
-
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 1, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on Resolution 1 in that way; or
-
the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on Resolution 1, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on Resolution 1 as the Chair decides; or
-
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
-
-
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting on Resolution 1; and
-
the holder votes on Resolution 1 in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
The Chair intends to vote available proxies IN FAVOUR of Resolution 1 where he is duly authorised to do so.
2. RESOLUTION 2 ʹ APPROVAL OF THE ISSUE OF THE TRANCHE 2 PLACEMENT SHARES
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
͞dŚĂƚ͕ĨŽƌƚŚĞƉƵƌƉŽƐĞƐŽĨ>ŝƐƚŝŶŐZƵůĞϳ͘ϭ͕ĂŶĚĨŽƌĂůůŽƚŚĞƌƉƵƌƉŽƐĞƐ͕ĂƉƉƌŽǀĂůŝƐŐŝǀĞŶĨŽƌƚŚĞŽŵƉĂŶǇƚŽ issue 31,896,989 Shares (Tranche 2 Placement Shares) to sophisticated and professional investors on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement͘͟
Voting exclusion statement
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 2 by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of (except a benefit solely in the