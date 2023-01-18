CDM : Main characteristics of the takeover offer
ENR.GOFIM.673.1
Date: 18/01/2023
Notice N° AV-2023-011
(Only the french version prevails)
Event
Obligatory Takeover
Involved Instrument(s)
CDM
- NOTICE SUBJECT
Main characteristics of the takeover offer of "CDM" equities
REFERENCES
In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) Law 26-03 of 21 April 2004, amended by Laws 46-06 relating to public offers market, namely its section 34 ;
.
Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely its section 3.4.2;
.
In accordance with the decision of the AMMC concerning the obligatory takeover bid of "CDM" securities on the initiative of "Holmarcom Finance Company et AtlantaSanad".
TERMS OF THE PUBLIC OFFER
Issuer
CDM
Buyer
Holmarcom Finance Company
Initiator
Holmarcom Finance Company et AtlantaSanad
Acquirer commitment
Firm and irrevocable
Waiver threshold
No threshold
Number of shares rights
1.149.227
Price per share right
502,00
Timetable
The schedule shall be set up and published later.
- FURTHER INFORMATION
ENR.GOFIM.673.1
Date: 18/01/2023
For further information about the operation, the french admissibility decision, of Moroccan Financial Market Authority (AMMC), regarding the operation is available on the following link :
Click here
