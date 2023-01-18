Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Crédit du Maroc S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDM   MA0000010381

CRÉDIT DU MAROC S.A.

(CDM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
600.00 MAD   +1.69%
10:20aCdm : Main characteristics of the takeover offer
PU
2022Cdm : Listing suspension
PU
2022France's Credit Agricole sells first chunk of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDM : Main characteristics of the takeover offer

01/18/2023 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.673.1

Date: 18/01/2023

Notice N° AV-2023-011

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Obligatory Takeover

Involved Instrument(s)

CDM

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Main characteristics of the takeover offer of "CDM" equities

  • REFERENCES
  • In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) Law 26-03 of 21 April 2004, amended by Laws 46-06 relating to public offers market, namely its section 34 ;
    .
  • Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely its section 3.4.2;
    .
  • In accordance with the decision of the AMMC concerning the obligatory takeover bid of "CDM" securities on the initiative of "Holmarcom Finance Company et AtlantaSanad".
  • TERMS OF THE PUBLIC OFFER

Issuer

CDM

Buyer

Holmarcom Finance Company

Initiator

Holmarcom Finance Company et AtlantaSanad

Acquirer commitment

Firm and irrevocable

Waiver threshold

No threshold

Number of shares rights

1.149.227

Price per share right

502,00

Timetable

The schedule shall be set up and published later.

- FURTHER INFORMATION

1

ENR.GOFIM.673.1

Date: 18/01/2023

For further information about the operation, the french admissibility decision, of Moroccan Financial Market Authority (AMMC), regarding the operation is available on the following link : Click here

2

Disclaimer

Crédit du Maroc SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 15:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRÉDIT DU MAROC S.A.
10:20aCdm : Main characteristics of the takeover offer
PU
2022Cdm : Listing suspension
PU
2022France's Credit Agricole sells first chunk of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc
RE
2022Crédit du Maroc S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2022Crédit du Maroc S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Cdm : Payment of dividend
PU
2022Crédit du Maroc S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
2022French bank Credit Agricole to sell Credit du Maroc to Holmarcom
RE
2022Groupe Holmarcom agreed to acquire 78.7% of stake i..
CI
2022Crédit du Maroc S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 591 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2022 624 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 6 529 M 641 M 641 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 406
Free-Float 10,6%
Chart CRÉDIT DU MAROC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Crédit du Maroc S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 600,00 MAD
Average target price 720,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Muselet Chairman-Management Board
Regis Lefevre Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Ismaïl Fassi-Fihri Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wafae Bennani Deputy CEO-Technology & Customer Services
Stéphane Clérisse Director-Operation Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT DU MAROC S.A.0.00%641
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%148 186
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.63%67 660
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.47%55 829
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.28%52 197
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.22%43 283