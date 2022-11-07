Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Crédit Immobilier et Hôtelier, Société Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIH   MA0000011454

CRÉDIT IMMOBILIER ET HÔTELIER, SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(CIH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
307.00 MAD   +5.83%
10/04Credit Immobilier Et Hôtelier Societe Anonyme : Rapport Annuel 2021 (version anglaise)
PU
09/14Crédit Immobilier et Hôtelier, Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/17Cih : Payment of dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIH : Value of subscription rights

11/07/2022 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.553.1

Date: 07/11/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-128

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Capital increase in cash

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Value of subscription rights concerning the capital increase in cash of "CIH"

- THEORETICAL VALUE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

The theoretical value of "SCIHB" subscription right calculated by the Casablanca Stock Exchange is -0,07 MAD based on CIH closing price as at 04/11/2022.

-

As a consequence, the subscription right will be listed with a reference price of 0,01MAD.

1

Disclaimer

CIH - Crédit Immobilier & Hotelier SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 469 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2022 750 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 8 696 M 793 M 793 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 167
Free-Float 15,6%
Chart CRÉDIT IMMOBILIER ET HÔTELIER, SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Crédit Immobilier et Hôtelier, Société Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT IMMOBILIER ET HÔTELIER, SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 307,00 MAD
Average target price 353,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Rahhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lotfi Sekkat Deputy MD-Finance, Risks & Resources
Driss Bennouna Head-Information System & Industrialization
Mohamed Aboutarik Director-Compliance Division
Khalid Cheddadi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDIT IMMOBILIER ET HÔTELIER, SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME-9.44%793
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.30%131 109
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.21%68 725
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.05%51 250
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.57%49 085
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-18.96%44 625