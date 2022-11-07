CIH : Value of subscription rights

ENR.GOFIM.553.1

Date: 07/11/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-128

(Only the french version prevails)

Event Capital increase in cash

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Value of subscription rights concerning the capital increase in cash of "CIH"

- THEORETICAL VALUE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

The theoretical value of "SCIHB" subscription right calculated by the Casablanca Stock Exchange is -0,07 MAD based on CIH closing price as at 04/11/2022.

As a consequence, the subscription right will be listed with a reference price of 0,01MAD.