CIH : Value of subscription rights
Date: 07/11/2022
Notice N° AV-2022-128
(Only the french version prevails)
Event
Capital increase in cash
- NOTICE SUBJECT
Value of subscription rights concerning the capital increase in cash of "CIH"
- THEORETICAL VALUE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS
The theoretical value of "SCIHB" subscription right calculated by the Casablanca Stock Exchange is -0,07 MAD based on CIH closing price as at 04/11/2022.
-
As a consequence, the subscription right will be listed with a reference price of 0,01MAD.
Disclaimer
CIH - Crédit Immobilier & Hotelier SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:41:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
3 469 M
317 M
317 M
Net income 2022
750 M
68,4 M
68,4 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
11,6x
Yield 2022
4,90%
Capitalization
8 696 M
793 M
793 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,33x
Nbr of Employees
2 167
Free-Float
15,6%
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT IMMOBILIER ET HÔTELIER, SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
307,00 MAD
Average target price
353,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target
15,0%
