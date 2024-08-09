ANNUAL

LOTFI

SEKKAT

Chairman and Chief

Executive Officer

8

RAPPORT

ANNUEL

2023

In a national economic context marked by fluctuations and external constraints, CIH BANK succeeded in 2023 in maintaining its strategic course, focused on diversifying banking services and products to better serve its customers and thus support our country's economy.

Indeed, during the year we continued to strengthen our market position and our commitment to our stakeholders. As a result, we have expanded our Group network with the opening of 14 new branches, some of which are specialized to better meet the needs of our corporate customers. In addition, we have enhanced our ATM network with over 100 new machines, giving our customers even greater access to our banking services.

Strongly committed to the quality of our services, CIH BANK has been awarded the STP Award 2023 and has successfully maintained its quadruple ISO 9001 version 2015 certification, affirming our ongoing commitment to excellence.

On the financial front, we recorded significant growth in our business, with consolidated customer loans up 8.8% to MAD 90.8 billion at the end of December 2023. Consolidated customer deposits rose by +7.6% compared with December 2022, to 74.2 MMDH. This growth was underpinned by consolidated net banking income at December 31, 2023 of MAD 4,468.2 million, up 27.0% on the previous year.

At the same time, we have implemented a forward-looking and prudent risk hedging policy to support our diversification strategy, demonstrating our commitment to responsible, sustainable management.

As part of our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, CIH BANK has launched a project to identify, measure and manage the environmental and social impacts of its financing activities. What's more, by carrying out its first carbon assessment, our Bank has demonstrated its commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of its activities and raising staff awareness of ecological issues.

The year 2023 also saw the launch of Morocco's first synthetic securitization of foreign currency assets with the «FT Synthésium» fund, involving 1.4 MMDH. We were also able to close the acquisition of CIH Capital Management, a company specializing in mutual fund management.

This activity report reflects our ongoing determination to meet the changing needs of our customers, by improving the quality of our services and diversifying our offerings.

By focusing on innovation, sustainability and social responsibility, we are strengthening our position as a committed banking player, while remaining true to our values and commitment to our stakeholders.

PRESENTATION OF THE CIH BANK GROUP

