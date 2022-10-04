Credit Immobilier et Hôtelier Societe Anonyme : Rapport Annuel 2021 (version anglaise)

ANNUAL REPORT / 2021 / CIH BANK 6

2021 was the year of recovery in an international context marked by an unprecedented level of uncertainty. The pandemic, combined with the conflicts plaguing our world, took their toll on global value chains, which are still struggling to reorganize. At the level of the financial market, this has resulted in an increased cost of risk. Central banks are consequently facing the tough trade-off between growth and inflation and have to decide whether or not to maintain their key rate. Like all countries, Morocco has been affected by these issues. The Moroccan economy, including the hardest hit sectors, has however demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2021. In this crucial phase of recovery, CIH BANK spared no effort to help businesses get back on their feet. Our Bank has thus actively contributed to financing the economy, particularly through the "Damane Relance" offers intended for VSMEs and the "Intelaka" support programme for young entrepreneurs.

2021 confirmed that it has become paramount to shift towards digitalization when it comes to banking services, and we have, indeed, witnessed how offers have been renewed and how customer habits have changed. CIH BANK has always been a pioneer in this area. During the year, we were the first in Morocco to launch a new version of the online account opening service with a fully digitized and secure process. We have also enriched our mobile banking offer, CIH Mobile and CIH Net, with new and more advantageous features. The CIH BANK Group was able to maintain momentum throughout these uncertain times and expanded its network with 6 new branches and 63 cash withdrawal and deposit machines. Another notable achievement was the renewal of the ISO 9001:2015certification covering the "Electronic banking", "Real estate loans", "Bank insurance" and "Corporate financing" activities.

Combined NBI as at December 31, 2021 amounted to MAD 2506,2 million, representing an improvement of 11.1% compared to the previous year. Customer deposits rose by 14.4% compared to 2020 and amounted to MAD 57.3 billion, which is chiefly attributable to the increase in the outstanding amount of checking accounts and passbook accounts. Customer loans amounted to MAD 60,9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 14.4% compared to the end of 2020. These commendable performances reinforce our confidence in the strategic choices we made. CIH BANK has firmly positioned itself as a leading provider of digital banking services. Leveraging its expertise and its culture of innovation, the Bank will continue to anticipate major changes in the market and shifts in consumption patterns to deliver the best customer service.