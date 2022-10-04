Credit Immobilier et Hôtelier Societe Anonyme : Rapport Annuel 2021 (version anglaise)
10/04/2022 | 11:32am EDT
His Majesty King Mohammed VI
/ 2021 / CIH BANK
06-07
10-13
A word from the CEO
CIH BANK
at a glance
08-09
• Key figures 2021
• Shareholding
> Business lines
Highlight1 2021
and subsidiaries
Strategy
and governance
Harne11ing innovation for 1hared value creation
56 • A bank that creates sustainable value
58 • Facilitating banking inclusion through digitalization, accessibility and proximity
62 • Facilitating access to loans
Financial report
84 Subsidiary performance and CIH BANK's equities
88 Statutory Auditors' report
92 Parent-company financial statements
/ 2021 / CIH BANK
ANNUAL REPORT
4
Environment
16 • International economic environment
18 • National economic environment
20 • Banking market
22 • Financial market (rate market and stock market)
Stratégie
26 • Vision and presentation of the 2020-2024 Strategic Plan
28 • CSR strategy and contribution to SDGs
Governance
30 • Governing bodies 2021:
Structure and activity
• Risk management
• CSR governance
• Code of Ethics
and Professional Conduct
• Mediation
44 • Quality Management
System and Information System
through digitalization
64 • Fair and transparent pricing and free access to basic services for all
66 • An attentive
and effective service
68 • Accelerating
and unleashing innovation 70 • Human capital
76 • Supporting culture, healthcare and communities' social development
80 • Contributing to the mitigation of climate change effects
98 Audit report
on the consolidated financial statements
102 Consolidated financial statements
28,458 mm
Annexe1
110 • New openings and branch network
ANNUAL REPORT
5
A WORD FROM THE CEO
2021 : BANKING SERVICE RENEWAL
ANNUAL REPORT / 2021 / CIH BANK
6
2021 was the year of recovery in an international context marked by an unprecedented level of uncertainty. The pandemic, combined with the conflicts plaguing our world, took their toll on global value chains, which are still struggling to reorganize. At the level of the financial market, this has resulted in an increased cost of risk. Central banks are consequently facing the tough trade-off between growth and inflation and have to decide whether or not to maintain their key rate.
Like all countries, Morocco has been affected by these issues. The Moroccan economy, including the hardest hit sectors, has however demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2021. In this crucial phase of recovery, CIH BANK spared no effort to help businesses get back on their feet.
Our Bank has thus actively contributed to financing the economy, particularly through the "Damane Relance" offers intended for VSMEs and the "Intelaka" support programme for young entrepreneurs.
2021 confirmed that it has become paramount to shift towards digitalization when it comes to banking services, and we have, indeed, witnessed how offers have been renewed and how customer habits have changed.
CIH BANK has always been a pioneer in this area. During the year, we were the first in Morocco to launch a new version of the online account opening service with a fully digitized and secure process. We have also enriched our mobile banking offer,
CIH Mobile and CIH Net, with new and more advantageous features.
The CIH BANK Group was able to maintain momentum throughout these uncertain times and expanded its network with 6 new branches and 63 cash withdrawal and deposit machines.
Another notable achievement was the renewal of the ISO 9001:2015certification covering the "Electronic banking", "Real estate loans", "Bank insurance" and "Corporate financing" activities.
Combined NBI as at December 31, 2021 amounted to
MAD 2506,2 million, representing an improvement of 11.1% compared to the previous year.
Customer deposits rose by 14.4% compared to 2020 and amounted to MAD 57.3 billion, which is chiefly attributable to the increase in the outstanding amount of checking accounts and passbook accounts.
Customer loans amounted to MAD 60,9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 14.4% compared to the end of 2020.
These commendable performances reinforce our confidence in the strategic choices we made.
CIH BANK has firmly positioned itself as a leading provider of digital banking services.
Leveraging its expertise and its culture of innovation, the Bank will continue to anticipate major changes in the market and shifts in consumption patterns to deliver the best customer service.
ANNUAL REPORT / 2021 / CIH BANK
7
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Lotfi SEKKAT
HIGHLIGHTS 2021
Active contribution to the financing of the economy:
Expansion of the branch network with the opening
ANNUAL REPORT / 2021 / CIH BANK
8
MAD 1 billion
in loans granted as part of the "Damane Relance", a business revitalization programme intended mainly for VSMEs.
MAD 0,15billion
in loans granted as part of the "Intelaka" support programme for young entrepreneurs.
of 6 new branche1 in 2021 (Current network consists of 313 branches) and 63 additional cash withdrawal and deposit machines
Opening of the new regional
Renewal of the quadruple
office in Marrakech and
ISO 9001:2015 certification
of the CIH Play 40 1pace in
for the electronic banking,
Ca1ablanca, which hou1e1
real estate loans, bankinsurance
variou1 unit1 (IT, Quality,
and business financing activities
Lana Cash, Marketing, etc.).
ANNUAL REPORT / 2021 / CIH BANK
9
Launch of a new ver1ion of remote account opening that i1 ba1ed on a fully digitized process, and enrichment of CIH Mobile and CIH Net with new offers and features (CIH M3ak, World Elite card, sole trader registration service, Leasing offer, etc.).
Finalization
of the corporate daycare project.
Launch of CIH PAY, a tokenized mobile payment solution.
Implementation of the
"CIH KNOWLEDGE" PROJECT BY
CIH ACADEMY
Redemption of the 1ecuritization fund
FCPT CREDILOG IV.
Closing of the Maroc
Lea1ing & Maghreb Titri1ation di1po1al operation.
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
CIH - Crédit Immobilier & Hotelier SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 15:31:07 UTC.