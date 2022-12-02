Credit Saison : Interim Business Report

73rd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022)
Transforming ourselves into a comprehensive life services group
Dear Shareholders:
We will realize our third foundation by "transforming ourselves into a comprehensive life services group".
December 2022
Representative, Executive President and COO
Katsumi Mizuno
I would like to express my appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
In our industry, the business environment is escaping a period of severe conditions due to the gradual easing of activity restrictions associated with the spread of COVID-19 infections, progress in cashless transactions, and solid growth in the real estate market.
In the 73rd ﬁscal year, We started a new medium-term management plan with a new medium-term management vision of transforming ourselves into a comprehensive life services group. As in last year, we continued to accelerate various initiatives to achieve our medium-term management
plan based on the three concepts of "Innovative," "Digital," and "Global."
In the ﬁrst half of the ﬁscal year, we implemented aggressive management, including the release of new services and products in the Payment Segment, capital and business alliances aimed at the gradual expansion of the economic sphere, and the establishment of joint ventures to handle new businesses. We will continue to materialize a variety of initiatives aimed at enhancing new corporate value.
Lastly, I would like to ask for shareholders' continued support for Credit Saison.
Strengthening of control functions and expansion
Began of fering housing loan guarantees for
Began offering "shiharai.com ", a payment service
of lending operations in Indonesia
financial institutions
that allows BtoB payments to be made by card.
We are pursuing initiatives for sustainable social development and problem solving that only Credit Saison can provide. In the ﬁrst half of the 73rd ﬁscal year, we worked to solve environmental problems.
Announcement of Support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
In May 2022, we announced support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
In April 2022, we established Saison International Pte. Ltd. in Singapore as an international headquar ters (international control function), and are working to strengthen control functions and build a foundation to accelerate the growth of our glo b a l busine s s . I n I nd o ne sia , in addi t io n t o busine s s development by PT. Saison Modern Finance, our existing base, we will expand our efforts in the BtoC
area in the country by investing in and ﬁnancing Julo Holdings Pte. Ltd., which pr ov ide s digi t a l cr e di t c a r d s t o t he underserved population who are unable t o r e c e i v e t h e s u f ﬁ c i e n t b e n e ﬁ t o f ﬁnancial services.
I n A p r i l 2 0 2 2 , w e b e g a n o f f e r i n g h o u s i n g l o a n g u a r a n t e e p r o d u c t s f o r ﬁnancial institutions. We are developing this business by t a k i n g a d v a n t a g e o f o u r
speedy screening responses cultivated through free loan guarantees, our housing/real estate-related knowledge from the Flat 35 Loans business, and our credit track record as a ﬁnance business company (R&I rating of A+), among other strengths. In addition, we will work with ﬁnancial institutions to meet the diversifying and new needs of homebuyers by providing original group credit life insur ance and accommodating various lifestyles.
In April 2022, we signed a business alliance agreement with UPSIDER Inc. to build a new BtoB payment
s e r v i c e , a n d b e g a n j o i n t l y offering "shiharai.com ", a payment
service that accepts credit cards for all BtoB transactions. Payment can be extended until the credit card debit date, helping companies improve their cash ﬂow. We will continue to jointly work to establish and entrench new services in the BtoB payment market and to further expand our ﬁnancial business.
*Shiharai means Payment.
and joined the Japan TCFD Consortium by responding to climate change issues at the Sustainability Promotion Committee (established in August 2021), an advisory body in relation to sustainability activities. Moreover, in June 2022, based on the T C F D r e c o m m e n d a t i o n s , w e d i s c l o s e d i n f o r m a t i o n o n "governance," "strategy," "risk management," and "metrics and targets" regarding our actions
to address climate change,
Began issuing
the SAISON CARD Digital for becoz
In June 2022, in partnership with DATAFLUCT Inc., we began issuing the SAISON CARD Digital for becoz, a credit card that can visualize CO2 emissions based on payment data. With individual
Transforming ourselves into a
- Realizing customer success through the fusion of
real-world and digital services -
comprehensive life services group
Let us introduce topics for the April-June period of the
73rd fiscal year.
environmental awareness steadily increasing, especially among young people, we propose a
new criterion of environmental value for one's personal life, and support consumers who
Issuance of our first social bond
In June 2022, we issued its ﬁrst social bond. We will appropriate the proceeds from the social bond to business funds for Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) Pvt. Ltd., which operates lending operations for underser ved individuals and small and medium - sized enterprises mainly in India, and Saison Capital Pte. Ltd., which makes impact investments in Asia, in order to accelerate the expansion of both companies' businesses. Through these businesses, we will help address global social issues through initiatives supporting ﬁnancial inclusion and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.
*Saison International Pte. Ltd. changed its trade name from Credit Saison Asia Paciﬁc Pte. Ltd. in April 2022.
Began accepting applications for SAISON GOLD Premium, a new gold card that makes everyday using fun.
In July 2022, we accepting applications for the SAISON GOLD Premium, a gold card with a new loyalty program. The card is equipped with a program in which your beneﬁts increase with your using, which aims to create inspirational experiences and provide a comfortable cashless lifestyle more friendly to the daily lives of our customers. We aim to make it the main card of choice for our customers by offering premium beneﬁts such as points redemption based on the
annual amount of shopping spending and original preferential services.
Collaboration with Nowcast Inc. on data utilization for the real estate industry
In August 2022, we began providing analytical services to s u p p o r t t e n a n t s e l e c t i o n f o r c o m m e r c i a l f a c i l i t i e s b y collaborating with Nowcast Inc. in the use of data for the real estate industry. By analyzing the consumption behavior of visitors to commercial facilities based on credit card data and providing a ranking list of tenants that match their preferences, we are able to use the ser vices for optimizing the tenant c omp o si t ion o f c ommer cial
f a c i l i t i e s a n d c r e a t i n g a n attractive town. Going forward, we will work jointly to provide decision-making support and digit al marketing proposals
based on credit card dat a for companies in a variet y of industries.
wish to lead a carbon-neutral lifestyle.
Establishment of a new company, ReSAISON Co., Ltd., to realize a circular economy
In August 2022, we established a joint venture, ReSAISON Co., Ltd., with Cyclers Co., Ltd. with the aim of realizing a recycling-oriented society through the establishment of a reuse scheme. By combining the comprehensive recycling function and other know-how that Cyclers has cultivated over many years to realize its vision of "pursuing a circular economy" with ofﬁce automation and other assets owned by Credit Saison in its Payment Segment as well as the know-how, customer base, alliance networks, and settlement solutions that Credit Saison has cultivated through its Lease Segment, we will work to improve the waste recycling rate and create a new circular network and new value toward the realization of a recycling-oriented society.
For the interim period of the 73rd ﬁscal year, net revenue exceeded the initial forecast due to an increase in operating revenue resulting from strong shopping transaction volumes in the Payment Segment, as well as the balance of loan receivables exceeding the plan in overseas lending operations. In addition, business proﬁt and proﬁt attributable to owners of parent exceeded the initial forecasts, mainly due to
cost-cutting efforts with a greater focus on cost-effectiveness and a decrease in bad debt-related costs resulting from an improvement in the quality of receivables. The full-year forecasts for the 73rd ﬁscal year have been revised upward in light of recent business conditions and the impact of unrealized gains from the fair value of funds held by the Company.
Operating Results
(Billions of yen)
Second Quarter
Full Year
Full Year Forecast (beginning)
Full Year Forecast (revised)
Net revenue
312.0
319.0
Business proﬁt
Proﬁt attributable to owners of parent
299.0
60.5
300
282.6
60
45
53.0
40.5
52.3
40
48.3
36.1
250
50
35
35.3
35.5
200
40
39.3
30
27.4
35.3
140.3
149.2
157.3
28.7
25
21.5
150
30
20.3
20
100
20
15
10
50
10
5
0
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2020
2021
2022
2020
2021
2022
Business proﬁt by segment for the
Card transaction volume
Finance-related balance
interim period of the 73rd ﬁscal year
(Non-consolidated)
5,486.0
(Non-consolidated)
4,983.7
5,210.0
17.5
17.1
5,000
4,655.3
3,000
2,761.5
2,691.0
2,483.2
15.0
2,500
4,000
12.5
11.0
2,000
10.0
3,000
2,634.1
2,358.2
7.5
2,222.2
1,500
7.5
2,000
5.0
1,000
2.5
2.5
1,000
500
0 .7
0
0
0
Payment
Lease
Finance
Real
Entertainment
2020
2021
2022
2020
2021
2022
Estate-Related
Shareholder Returns
Stable and continuous dividend payments
The Company has never reduced dividends even at the time of facing management challenges such as the global ﬁnancial crisis in 2008.
Payout ratio
Dividend per share
(Dividend per share: yen) 75
50
25
0
The Company plans an increase in dividend of ¥10 per share, because the real business proﬁt, excluding the additional allowance of the provision for loss on interest payment, exceeded ¥65 billion and the target of ¥60 billion in business proﬁt in the previous medium-term management plan was achieved.
¥45
24.1%
31.4%
19.5%
2018
2019
2020
With the aim of achieving ¥70 billion in business proﬁt after three years under the new medium-term management plan, the Company plans an increase in dividend of ¥5 per share, as it expects a further improvement in its proﬁt level.
+¥5
+¥10
¥55¥60
24.3%23.2%
2021
2022
(Payout ratio: %)
75
50
25
0
Proﬁt
¥30.5 billion
¥22.8 billion
¥36.1 billion
¥35.3 billion
¥40.5 billion
Forecast
Purchase of treasury stock
Purchase of treasury stock
¥10.0 billion
Flexible implementation
At the meeting held on November 10, 2022, the Board of Directors formulated and passed the resolution on a policy to repurchase its shares as a shareholder return measure. Speciﬁc implementation of share repurchases will be separately resolved and disclosed by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Corporate Information（As of September 30, 2022）
Credit Saison Co., Ltd.
Incorporated:
May 1, 1951
Paid-in Capital:
¥75,929 million
Number of
4,066
Employees:
In addition, Average Number of Non-regular Employees and
Temporary Employees: 1,692 (in 7.5 hours/day equivalent)
