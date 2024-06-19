Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 8253
June 19, 2024
To Our Shareholders
Katsumi Mizuno
Representative, Executive President and COO
1-1,Higashi-Ikebukuro3-chome,Toshima-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 74TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Notice is hereby given that the reports and the resolutions were made at the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Credit Saison Co., Ltd. held on June 19, 2024, as set forth below.
Matters reported:
1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and results of audits by Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 74th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The details of the above-mentioned Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and the results of their audits were reported.
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 74th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The details of the above were reported.
Matters resolved:Proposal No. 1:
Proposal No. 2:
Proposal No. 3:
Proposal No. 5: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Temporary suspension of real estate finance joint developments)
This proposal was rejected.
Proposal No. 6: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Request to resolve the fraudulent loan problems of Suruga Bank Ltd.)
This proposal was rejected.
Proposal No. 7: Dismissal of a Director This proposal was rejected.
Proposal No. 8: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Setting an upper limit on the total number of years of appointment of Directors)
This proposal was rejected.
Proposal No. 9: Dismissal of Directors This proposal was rejected.
Proposal No. 10: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Disclosure and verification of information in relation to capital and business alliances)
This proposal was rejected.
Proposal No. 11: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Establishment of a Corporate Management and Supervisory Office for Capital and Business Alliances)
This proposal was rejected.
Proposal No. 12: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Establishment of a Demonstration Activity Response Taskforce)
This proposal was rejected.
Proposal No. 13: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Individual disclosure of the remuneration of directors and other officers)
This proposal was rejected.
