This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

One (1) substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member, namely, Komei Ito was elected. This approval will be effective until the commencement of next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Proposal No. 4: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Establishment of an Image Enhancement Taskforce)

This proposal was rejected.

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. The year-end dividends were determined to be ¥105 per share of common stock of the Company.

Election of Twelve (12) Directors

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Ten (10) Directors, namely, Hiroshi Rinno, Katsumi Mizuno, Naoki Takahashi, Kazutoshi Ono, Kosuke Mori, Naoki Nakayama, Kosuke Kato, Naoki Togashi, Hitoshi Yokokura and Eiji Sakaguchi were reelected, two (2) Directors, namely, Shunji Ashikaga and Yumiko Hoshiba were newly elected, and all twelve (12) Directors assumed their respective offices.

Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Appropriation of Surplus

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 8253

June 19, 2024

To Our Shareholders

Katsumi Mizuno

Representative, Executive President and COO

1-1,Higashi-Ikebukuro3-chome,Toshima-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE 74TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that the reports and the resolutions were made at the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Credit Saison Co., Ltd. held on June 19, 2024, as set forth below.

Matters reported:

1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and results of audits by Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 74th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

The details of the above-mentioned Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and the results of their audits were reported.

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 74th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

The details of the above were reported.

Matters resolved:

Proposal No. 1:

Proposal No. 2:

Proposal No. 3: