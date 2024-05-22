Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
To Our Shareholders with Voting Rights
Katsumi Mizuno
Representative, Executive President and COO
Credit Saison Co., Ltd.
1-1,Higashi-Ikebukuro3-chome,Toshima-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF THE 74TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially invited to attend the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (the "Company") to be held as stated below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access any of the websites to view the information.
The Company's website: https://corporate.saisoncard.co.jp/ir/meeting/ (in Japanese)
Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/8253/teiji/ (in Japanese)
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "Credit Saison" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "8253" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]."
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights either via the Internet or in writing (by postal mail). Please exercise your voting rights by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 (JST) after considering the "REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."
- Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. (JST)
- Place: Providence Hall, 2nd Floor, Tokyo Prince Hotel 3-1,Shiba-Koen3-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
- Agenda of the Meeting: Matters for reporting:
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and results of audits by Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 74th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 74th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters for resolution:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
An outline of the Company Proposals (Proposal No. 1 through to Proposal No. 3) is listed in the "REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" (pages 4 to 23) noted later on.Proposal No. 4:
Proposal No. 5:
Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Temporary suspension of real
estate finance joint developments)
Proposal No. 6:
Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Request to resolve the
fraudulent loan problems of Suruga Bank Ltd.)
Proposal No. 7:
Dismissal of a Director
Proposal No. 8:
Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Setting an upper limit on the
total number of years of appointment of Directors)
Proposal No. 9:
Dismissal of Directors
Proposal No. 10:
Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Disclosure and verification
of information in relation to capital and business alliances)
Proposal No. 11:
Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Establishment of a Corporate
Management and Supervisory Office for Capital and Business Alliances)
Proposal No. 12:
Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Establishment of a
Demonstration Activity Response Taskforce)
Proposal No. 13:
Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Individual disclosure of the
remuneration of directors and other officers)
The Shareholder Proposals (Proposal No. 4 through to Proposal No. 13) are proposals from shareholders (296). The Company's Board of Directors opposes all of these proposals. The outline of the proposals in relation to the Shareholder Proposals and the details of the opinions of the Board of Directors in regard to the proposals are listed in the "REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" (pages 24 to 33) noted later on.
- Matters Related to the Exercise of Voting Rights
- If you exercise your voting rights both via the Internet and in writing (by postal mail), only the vote via the Internet will be counted as valid.
- If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet multiple times, only the final vote will be counted as valid.
- If you do not indicate "Approval" or "Disapproval" for each of the proposals when exercising your voting rights in advance in writing (by postal mail), you will be deemed to have approved the Company Proposals and disapproved the Shareholder Proposals.
- If you wish to exercise your voting rights by proxy at the meeting, another one (1) shareholder of the Company with voting rights in the meeting can attend the meeting as a proxy upon the submission of a document certifying the right of proxy.
-
Other Matters Related to This Notice:
- On the day of attendance, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the venue reception desk. Furthermore, at the meeting, paper-based documents printed the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken will not be provided. Therefore, shareholders who need such documents during the meeting are asked to print the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken from either of the aforementioned websites.
- In the event of any modification to the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, a notice will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites, wherein the matters both before and after the modification are stated.
- Paper-based documents stating matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken are sent to shareholders who have requested the delivery of paper-based documents, however, those documents do not include the following matters in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
- "The Systems to Ensure Appropriate Operations" and "Outline of the Situation Concerning the Operation of the Systems to Ensure Appropriate Operations" from the Business Report
- "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" from the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" from the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditor audited the materials for audit, including the abovementioned items.
The Notice of Resolutions for this General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the Company's website (https://corporate.saisoncard.co.jp/ir/meeting/) (in Japanese).
Requests to Shareholders in Attendance
This year, we expect more shareholders than usual to be in attendance, and so we have secured sufficient seating that is more than the usual amount. However, if the main venue becomes full, you will be directed to a second venue. The reception desk will be open from 9:00 a.m., and so we ask that you refrain from entering the lobby area before the reception desk opens.
REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS
Proposals and References
Company Proposal
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
In order to maximize the shareholder value through strengthening the business structure, the Company has decided to offer appropriate, stable and continuous distributions of dividends to the shareholders while maintaining certain amount of internal reserve.
In consideration of the above, and in consideration of the trends in the results for the current fiscal year and the future business environment, the Company proposes to distribute the year-end dividend for the 74th Fiscal Year and other appropriations of surplus as follows.
1. Matters relating to year-end dividends
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Matters on the allotment of dividend property and the total amount thereof
The Company proposes to pay ¥105 of dividends per share of common stock of the Company to the shareholders, comprising an ordinary dividend of ¥85 per share and a special dividend of ¥20 per share.
Thus, the total of the dividends to be paid will be ¥17,288,819,835.
(Reference) The year-end dividend will increase by ¥35 per share from the previous fiscal year.
- Effective date of dividends from surplus June 20, 2024
2. Matters relating to the appropriation of other retained earnings
(1) Retained earnings item to be increased and the amount of increase
General reserve
¥4,000,000,000
(2) Retained earnings item to be decreased and the amount of decrease
Retained earnings brought forward
¥4,000,000,000
Company Proposal
Proposal No. 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors
Director Yoshiaki Miura resigned and retired as of March 31, 2024, and the terms of office of the other eleven
- Directors will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of twelve (12) Directors including four (4) Outside Directors (four (4) Independent Outside Directors).
The Nomination & Remuneration Committee, of which Independent Outside Directors constitute the majority, deliberates on the selection of candidates for Directors, and the Board of Directors makes the decision.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Number of
Board of
Candidate
Directors
No.
Name
Gender
Title
Area of Responsibility
Meetings
Attributes
Attended
during the
Current
Fiscal Year
1
Hiroshi Rinno
Male
Representative,
Corporate strategy, branding,
comprehensive life services group
Reelection
19 / 19
Chairman and CEO
strategy
Representative,
Overall management execution,
global strategy
2
Katsumi Mizuno
Male
Executive President
Head of Group Strategic
Reelection
19 / 19
and COO
Management Dept., Corporate
Planning Dept.
Representative,
Special assignments, finance group
3
Naoki Takahashi
Male
Executive Vice
strategy
Reelection
19 / 19
President and CHO
Head of Audit Dept.
Director, Senior
Group-wide DX strategy, Why
4
Kazutoshi Ono
Male
Managing
SAISON strategy
Reelection
19 / 19
Executive Officer
Head of CSDX Development Dept.,
and CDO, CTO
Customer Success Division
Director, Senior
Overall Global Business execution
5
Kosuke Mori
Male
Managing
Head of Global Business Division,
Reelection
19 / 19
Executive Officer
Sustainability Dept.
6
Naoki Nakayama
Male
Director, Managing
Head of Finance Division, General
Reelection
15 / 15
Executive Officer
Manager, Finance Division
Company-wide Corporate Sales
Managing
strategy
7
Shunji Ashikaga
Male
Head of Saison AMEX Division,
New
-
Executive Officer
General Manager, Saison AMEX
candidate
Division, In charge of Credit
Guarantee Dept.
8
Kosuke Kato
Male
Director (part-time)
-
Reelection
13 / 13
Number of
Board of
Candidate
Directors
No.
Name
Gender
Title
Area of Responsibility
Meetings
Attributes
Attended
during the
Current
Fiscal Year
Reelection
9
Naoki Togashi
Male
Director
-
Outside
19 / 19
Independent
Reelection
10
Hitoshi Yokokura
Male
Director
-
Outside
19 / 19
Independent
Reelection
11
Eiji Sakaguchi
Male
Director
-
Outside
14 / 15
Independent
New
12
Yumiko Hoshiba
Female
-
-
candidate
-
Outside
Independent
Candidate for Director to be reelected (Reelection) Candidate for Director to be newly elected (New candidate) Candidate for Outside Director (Outside)
Independent officer as defined by the securities exchange, etc. (Independent)
(Note) Since Naoki Nakayama and Eiji Sakaguchi were newly elected as Directors at the 73rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023, and Kosuke Kato was newly elected as Director subject to the condition that his appointment shall only come into effect upon the Company's disposal of treasury shares via third-party allotment to Suruga Bank at the same ordinary general meeting of shareholders and assumed office on July 3, 2023, their attendance numbers are different from those of other Director candidates.
Name
Career summary, title and area of responsibility in the
Number of
No.
Company and significant concurrent positions outside the
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company
Company owned
(The asterisk (*) refers to current position)
Apr. 1965
Joined The Seibu Department Stores, Ltd.
(Present Sogo & Seibu Co., Ltd.)
Mar. 1982
Joined Credit Saison Co., Ltd., General
Manager, Credit Business Planning
Department
Apr. 1983
Director
Apr. 1985
Managing Director
113,262
June 1995
Senior Managing Director
Hiroshi Rinno
June 1999
Representative, Senior Managing Director
(August 5, 1942)
1
(81 years old)
June 2000
President and CEO
June 2003
Outside Director, Resona Bank, Ltd.
Reelection
Outside Director, Resona Holdings, Inc.
Mar. 2019
Representative, Chairman and CEO*
[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]
He has accumulated extensive experience in and broad insight into the Company's payment business. In
addition, he has been President and CEO since 2000 and has shown strong leadership under the corporate
philosophy of a "leading-edge service company," contributing to the growth of the Company. He also has a
track record of implementing a number of innovative products and services, leading strategic planning and
branding. The Company believes that he is an appropriate person to help transform itself into a comprehensive
life services group and enhance its corporate value sustainably, and has selected him ongoingly as a candidate
for Director.
Name
Career summary, title and area of responsibility in the
Number of
No.
Company and significant concurrent positions outside the
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company
Company owned
(The asterisk (*) refers to current position)
Apr. 1992
Joined Credit Saison Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2005
General Manager, Saison Card Department
Sept. 2007
General Manager, UC Card Department
Mar. 2010
General Manager, Solution Department No. 2
Oct. 2012
General Manager, Business Planning
Department and Product & Service
Development Group
Mar. 2013
General Manager, Credit Card Division,
General Manager, Overseas Business
Division and General Manager, Overseas
Business Strategy Department
June 2013
Director
General Manager, Overseas Business
Division and General Manager, Overseas
Business Strategy Department
30,241
Katsumi Mizuno
Mar. 2015
General Manager, Overseas Business
Division
(August 15, 1969)
Mar. 2016
Managing Director
2
(54 years old)
Mar. 2019
General Manager, Payment Business
Reelection
Division
Mar. 2020
Managing Director, Managing Executive
Officer
June 2020
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Mar. 2021
Representative, Executive President and
COO*
General Manager, Payment Business
Division
[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]
He has been involved in the sales planning of the Company's payment business over many years, accumulating extensive experience in and broad insight into sales and marketing. He has a track record of leading the Company's global strategy in recent years, implementing its entry into sharply growing overseas markets, and contributing to the dramatic growth of the Company's overseas business. The Company believes that he is an appropriate person to help transform itself into a comprehensive life services group and enhance its corporate value sustainably, and has selected him ongoingly as a candidate for Director.
Name
Career summary, title and area of responsibility in the
Number of
No.
Company and significant concurrent positions outside the
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company
Company owned
(The asterisk (*) refers to current position)
Apr. 1974
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (Present
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2003
Executive Officer, General Manager, Osaka
Corporate Banking Division No. 2 of Mizuho
Corporate Bank, Ltd. (Present Mizuho Bank,
Ltd.)
Apr. 2004
Managing Executive Officer, Business
Executive Officer of Mizuho Corporate
Bank, Ltd.
Apr. 2005
Joined Credit Saison Co., Ltd. as Advisor
June 2005
Managing Director
41,235
Mar. 2007
General Manager, Business Strategy Division
Naoki Takahashi
Mar. 2010
Senior Managing Director
(August 5, 1950)
Mar. 2011
Representative, Senior Managing Director
3
(73 years old)
Mar. 2012
General Manager, Credit Division
Reelection
Mar. 2016
Representative, Executive Vice President
Mar. 2020
Representative, Executive Vice President and
CHO*
Chairman of Saison Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Outside Director of Broad-Minded Co., Ltd.
Outside Director of Suruga Bank Ltd.
[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]
He has been head of the Company's corporate departments, possessing broad insight into and extensive
experience in the promotion of the strategies of the Group as a whole.
In recent years, he has also contributed to the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion as the head of the
Strategic Human Resources Department and CHO. The Company believes that he is an appropriate person to
help transform itself into a comprehensive life services group and enhance its corporate value sustainably, and
has selected him ongoingly as a candidate for Director.
Name
Career summary, title and area of responsibility in the
Number of
No.
Company and significant concurrent positions outside the
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company
Company owned
(The asterisk (*) refers to current position)
Apr. 1999
Joined Sun Microsystems (Present Oracle
Corporation)
Oct. 2000
President, APPRESSO Co., Ltd. (Present
Saison Technology Co., Ltd.)
Dec. 2003
Representative, Executive Vice President
July 2013
Adviser, Saison Information Systems Co.,
Ltd. (Present Saison Technology Co., Ltd.)
Sept. 2013
President, APPRESSO Co., Ltd. (Present
Saison Technology Co., Ltd.)
June 2015
Member of the Board, Saison Information
Systems Co., Ltd. (Present Saison
Technology Co., Ltd.)
Apr. 2016
Managing Director,
General Manager, Technovation Center
Apr. 2018
General Manager, Product Development
Center
Mar. 2019
Joined Credit Saison Co., Ltd. as CTO,
General Manager, Technology Center
June 2019
Director
12.127
Kazutoshi Ono
Mar. 2020
Director, Managing Executive Officer
(August 6, 1976)
CTO, General Manager, Digital Innovation
4
(47 years old)
Division and General Manager, Technology
Center
Reelection
June 2020
Managing Executive Officer
Mar. 2021
Senior Managing Executive Officer and
CTO, CIO
General Manager, Digital Innovation
Division, General Manager, IT Strategy
Department, Technology Center
June 2021
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
and CTO, CIO
Mar. 2022
General Manager, CSDX Development
Department, Technology Center
Mar. 2023
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
and CDO, CTO*
Director of Saison Technology Co., Ltd.
[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]
He has mainly promoted company-wide digitalization at the Company using advanced technologies and led the Company's further business development as the CDO and CTO, backed by his extensive experience in IT management. The Company believes that he is an appropriate person to help transform itself into a comprehensive life services group and enhance its corporate value sustainably, and has selected him ongoingly as a candidate for Director.
