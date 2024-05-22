Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 8253 Date of sending by postal mail: May 30, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 22, 2024

To Our Shareholders with Voting Rights

Katsumi Mizuno

Representative, Executive President and COO

Credit Saison Co., Ltd.

1-1,Higashi-Ikebukuro3-chome,Toshima-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF THE 74TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (the "Company") to be held as stated below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access any of the websites to view the information.

The Company's website: https://corporate.saisoncard.co.jp/ir/meeting/ (in Japanese)

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/8253/teiji/ (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "Credit Saison" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "8253" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]."

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights either via the Internet or in writing (by postal mail). Please exercise your voting rights by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 (JST) after considering the "REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."