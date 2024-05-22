Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 8253 Date of sending by postal mail: May 30, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 22, 2024

To Our Shareholders with Voting Rights

Katsumi Mizuno

Representative, Executive President and COO

Credit Saison Co., Ltd.

1-1,Higashi-Ikebukuro3-chome,Toshima-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF THE 74TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (the "Company") to be held as stated below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access any of the websites to view the information.

The Company's website: https://corporate.saisoncard.co.jp/ir/meeting/ (in Japanese)

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/8253/teiji/ (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "Credit Saison" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "8253" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]."

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights either via the Internet or in writing (by postal mail). Please exercise your voting rights by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 (JST) after considering the "REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

  1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. (JST)
  2. Place: Providence Hall, 2nd Floor, Tokyo Prince Hotel 3-1,Shiba-Koen3-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
  3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters for reporting:
    1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and results of audits by Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 74th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
    2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 74th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Establishment of an Image Enhancement Taskforce)

Matters for resolution:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors

Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

An outline of the Company Proposals (Proposal No. 1 through to Proposal No. 3) is listed in the "REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" (pages 4 to 23) noted later on.

Proposal No. 4:

Proposal No. 5:

Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Temporary suspension of real

estate finance joint developments)

Proposal No. 6:

Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Request to resolve the

fraudulent loan problems of Suruga Bank Ltd.)

Proposal No. 7:

Dismissal of a Director

Proposal No. 8:

Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Setting an upper limit on the

total number of years of appointment of Directors)

Proposal No. 9:

Dismissal of Directors

Proposal No. 10:

Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Disclosure and verification

of information in relation to capital and business alliances)

Proposal No. 11:

Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Establishment of a Corporate

Management and Supervisory Office for Capital and Business Alliances)

Proposal No. 12:

Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Establishment of a

Demonstration Activity Response Taskforce)

Proposal No. 13:

Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (Individual disclosure of the

remuneration of directors and other officers)

The Shareholder Proposals (Proposal No. 4 through to Proposal No. 13) are proposals from shareholders (296). The Company's Board of Directors opposes all of these proposals. The outline of the proposals in relation to the Shareholder Proposals and the details of the opinions of the Board of Directors in regard to the proposals are listed in the "REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" (pages 24 to 33) noted later on.

  1. Matters Related to the Exercise of Voting Rights
    1. If you exercise your voting rights both via the Internet and in writing (by postal mail), only the vote via the Internet will be counted as valid.
    2. If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet multiple times, only the final vote will be counted as valid.
    3. If you do not indicate "Approval" or "Disapproval" for each of the proposals when exercising your voting rights in advance in writing (by postal mail), you will be deemed to have approved the Company Proposals and disapproved the Shareholder Proposals.
    4. If you wish to exercise your voting rights by proxy at the meeting, another one (1) shareholder of the Company with voting rights in the meeting can attend the meeting as a proxy upon the submission of a document certifying the right of proxy.
  3. Other Matters Related to This Notice:
    - On the day of attendance, please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the venue reception desk. Furthermore, at the meeting, paper-based documents printed the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken will not be provided. Therefore, shareholders who need such documents during the meeting are asked to print the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken from either of the aforementioned websites.
    - In the event of any modification to the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, a notice will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites, wherein the matters both before and after the modification are stated.
    - Paper-based documents stating matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken are sent to shareholders who have requested the delivery of paper-based documents, however, those documents do not include the following matters in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
    1. "The Systems to Ensure Appropriate Operations" and "Outline of the Situation Concerning the Operation of the Systems to Ensure Appropriate Operations" from the Business Report
    2. "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" from the Consolidated Financial Statements
    3. "Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" from the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditor audited the materials for audit, including the abovementioned items.

The Notice of Resolutions for this General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the Company's website (https://corporate.saisoncard.co.jp/ir/meeting/) (in Japanese).

Requests to Shareholders in Attendance

This year, we expect more shareholders than usual to be in attendance, and so we have secured sufficient seating that is more than the usual amount. However, if the main venue becomes full, you will be directed to a second venue. The reception desk will be open from 9:00 a.m., and so we ask that you refrain from entering the lobby area before the reception desk opens.

REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

Proposals and References

Company Proposal

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

In order to maximize the shareholder value through strengthening the business structure, the Company has decided to offer appropriate, stable and continuous distributions of dividends to the shareholders while maintaining certain amount of internal reserve.

In consideration of the above, and in consideration of the trends in the results for the current fiscal year and the future business environment, the Company proposes to distribute the year-end dividend for the 74th Fiscal Year and other appropriations of surplus as follows.

1. Matters relating to year-end dividends

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Matters on the allotment of dividend property and the total amount thereof

The Company proposes to pay ¥105 of dividends per share of common stock of the Company to the shareholders, comprising an ordinary dividend of ¥85 per share and a special dividend of ¥20 per share.

Thus, the total of the dividends to be paid will be ¥17,288,819,835.

(Reference) The year-end dividend will increase by ¥35 per share from the previous fiscal year.

  1. Effective date of dividends from surplus June 20, 2024

2. Matters relating to the appropriation of other retained earnings

(1) Retained earnings item to be increased and the amount of increase

General reserve

¥4,000,000,000

(2) Retained earnings item to be decreased and the amount of decrease

Retained earnings brought forward

¥4,000,000,000

Company Proposal

Proposal No. 2: Election of Twelve (12) Directors

Director Yoshiaki Miura resigned and retired as of March 31, 2024, and the terms of office of the other eleven

  1. Directors will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of twelve (12) Directors including four (4) Outside Directors (four (4) Independent Outside Directors).

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee, of which Independent Outside Directors constitute the majority, deliberates on the selection of candidates for Directors, and the Board of Directors makes the decision.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

Number of

Board of

Candidate

Directors

No.

Name

Gender

Title

Area of Responsibility

Meetings

Attributes

Attended

during the

Current

Fiscal Year

1

Hiroshi Rinno

Male

Representative,

Corporate strategy, branding,

comprehensive life services group

Reelection

19 / 19

Chairman and CEO

strategy

Representative,

Overall management execution,

global strategy

2

Katsumi Mizuno

Male

Executive President

Head of Group Strategic

Reelection

19 / 19

and COO

Management Dept., Corporate

Planning Dept.

Representative,

Special assignments, finance group

3

Naoki Takahashi

Male

Executive Vice

strategy

Reelection

19 / 19

President and CHO

Head of Audit Dept.

Director, Senior

Group-wide DX strategy, Why

4

Kazutoshi Ono

Male

Managing

SAISON strategy

Reelection

19 / 19

Executive Officer

Head of CSDX Development Dept.,

and CDO, CTO

Customer Success Division

Director, Senior

Overall Global Business execution

5

Kosuke Mori

Male

Managing

Head of Global Business Division,

Reelection

19 / 19

Executive Officer

Sustainability Dept.

6

Naoki Nakayama

Male

Director, Managing

Head of Finance Division, General

Reelection

15 / 15

Executive Officer

Manager, Finance Division

Company-wide Corporate Sales

Managing

strategy

7

Shunji Ashikaga

Male

Head of Saison AMEX Division,

New

-

Executive Officer

General Manager, Saison AMEX

candidate

Division, In charge of Credit

Guarantee Dept.

8

Kosuke Kato

Male

Director (part-time)

-

Reelection

13 / 13

Number of

Board of

Candidate

Directors

No.

Name

Gender

Title

Area of Responsibility

Meetings

Attributes

Attended

during the

Current

Fiscal Year

Reelection

9

Naoki Togashi

Male

Director

-

Outside

19 / 19

Independent

Reelection

10

Hitoshi Yokokura

Male

Director

-

Outside

19 / 19

Independent

Reelection

11

Eiji Sakaguchi

Male

Director

-

Outside

14 / 15

Independent

New

12

Yumiko Hoshiba

Female

-

-

candidate

-

Outside

Independent

Candidate for Director to be reelected (Reelection) Candidate for Director to be newly elected (New candidate) Candidate for Outside Director (Outside)

Independent officer as defined by the securities exchange, etc. (Independent)

(Note) Since Naoki Nakayama and Eiji Sakaguchi were newly elected as Directors at the 73rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023, and Kosuke Kato was newly elected as Director subject to the condition that his appointment shall only come into effect upon the Company's disposal of treasury shares via third-party allotment to Suruga Bank at the same ordinary general meeting of shareholders and assumed office on July 3, 2023, their attendance numbers are different from those of other Director candidates.

Name

Career summary, title and area of responsibility in the

Number of

No.

Company and significant concurrent positions outside the

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company

Company owned

(The asterisk (*) refers to current position)

Apr. 1965

Joined The Seibu Department Stores, Ltd.

(Present Sogo & Seibu Co., Ltd.)

Mar. 1982

Joined Credit Saison Co., Ltd., General

Manager, Credit Business Planning

Department

Apr. 1983

Director

Apr. 1985

Managing Director

113,262

June 1995

Senior Managing Director

Hiroshi Rinno

June 1999

Representative, Senior Managing Director

(August 5, 1942)

1

(81 years old)

June 2000

President and CEO

June 2003

Outside Director, Resona Bank, Ltd.

Reelection

Outside Director, Resona Holdings, Inc.

Mar. 2019

Representative, Chairman and CEO*

[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]

He has accumulated extensive experience in and broad insight into the Company's payment business. In

addition, he has been President and CEO since 2000 and has shown strong leadership under the corporate

philosophy of a "leading-edge service company," contributing to the growth of the Company. He also has a

track record of implementing a number of innovative products and services, leading strategic planning and

branding. The Company believes that he is an appropriate person to help transform itself into a comprehensive

life services group and enhance its corporate value sustainably, and has selected him ongoingly as a candidate

for Director.

Name

Career summary, title and area of responsibility in the

Number of

No.

Company and significant concurrent positions outside the

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company

Company owned

(The asterisk (*) refers to current position)

Apr. 1992

Joined Credit Saison Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2005

General Manager, Saison Card Department

Sept. 2007

General Manager, UC Card Department

Mar. 2010

General Manager, Solution Department No. 2

Oct. 2012

General Manager, Business Planning

Department and Product & Service

Development Group

Mar. 2013

General Manager, Credit Card Division,

General Manager, Overseas Business

Division and General Manager, Overseas

Business Strategy Department

June 2013

Director

General Manager, Overseas Business

Division and General Manager, Overseas

Business Strategy Department

30,241

Katsumi Mizuno

Mar. 2015

General Manager, Overseas Business

Division

(August 15, 1969)

Mar. 2016

Managing Director

2

(54 years old)

Mar. 2019

General Manager, Payment Business

Reelection

Division

Mar. 2020

Managing Director, Managing Executive

Officer

June 2020

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Mar. 2021

Representative, Executive President and

COO*

General Manager, Payment Business

Division

Director of Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) Pvt. Ltd. Director of Saison International Pte. Ltd.

[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]

He has been involved in the sales planning of the Company's payment business over many years, accumulating extensive experience in and broad insight into sales and marketing. He has a track record of leading the Company's global strategy in recent years, implementing its entry into sharply growing overseas markets, and contributing to the dramatic growth of the Company's overseas business. The Company believes that he is an appropriate person to help transform itself into a comprehensive life services group and enhance its corporate value sustainably, and has selected him ongoingly as a candidate for Director.

Name

Career summary, title and area of responsibility in the

Number of

No.

Company and significant concurrent positions outside the

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company

Company owned

(The asterisk (*) refers to current position)

Apr. 1974

Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (Present

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Apr. 2003

Executive Officer, General Manager, Osaka

Corporate Banking Division No. 2 of Mizuho

Corporate Bank, Ltd. (Present Mizuho Bank,

Ltd.)

Apr. 2004

Managing Executive Officer, Business

Executive Officer of Mizuho Corporate

Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 2005

Joined Credit Saison Co., Ltd. as Advisor

June 2005

Managing Director

41,235

Mar. 2007

General Manager, Business Strategy Division

Naoki Takahashi

Mar. 2010

Senior Managing Director

(August 5, 1950)

Mar. 2011

Representative, Senior Managing Director

3

(73 years old)

Mar. 2012

General Manager, Credit Division

Reelection

Mar. 2016

Representative, Executive Vice President

Mar. 2020

Representative, Executive Vice President and

CHO*

Chairman of Saison Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Outside Director of Broad-Minded Co., Ltd.

Outside Director of Suruga Bank Ltd.

[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]

He has been head of the Company's corporate departments, possessing broad insight into and extensive

experience in the promotion of the strategies of the Group as a whole.

In recent years, he has also contributed to the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion as the head of the

Strategic Human Resources Department and CHO. The Company believes that he is an appropriate person to

help transform itself into a comprehensive life services group and enhance its corporate value sustainably, and

has selected him ongoingly as a candidate for Director.

Name

Career summary, title and area of responsibility in the

Number of

No.

Company and significant concurrent positions outside the

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company

Company owned

(The asterisk (*) refers to current position)

Apr. 1999

Joined Sun Microsystems (Present Oracle

Corporation)

Oct. 2000

President, APPRESSO Co., Ltd. (Present

Saison Technology Co., Ltd.)

Dec. 2003

Representative, Executive Vice President

July 2013

Adviser, Saison Information Systems Co.,

Ltd. (Present Saison Technology Co., Ltd.)

Sept. 2013

President, APPRESSO Co., Ltd. (Present

Saison Technology Co., Ltd.)

June 2015

Member of the Board, Saison Information

Systems Co., Ltd. (Present Saison

Technology Co., Ltd.)

Apr. 2016

Managing Director,

General Manager, Technovation Center

Apr. 2018

General Manager, Product Development

Center

Mar. 2019

Joined Credit Saison Co., Ltd. as CTO,

General Manager, Technology Center

June 2019

Director

12.127

Kazutoshi Ono

Mar. 2020

Director, Managing Executive Officer

(August 6, 1976)

CTO, General Manager, Digital Innovation

4

(47 years old)

Division and General Manager, Technology

Center

Reelection

June 2020

Managing Executive Officer

Mar. 2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer and

CTO, CIO

General Manager, Digital Innovation

Division, General Manager, IT Strategy

Department, Technology Center

June 2021

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

and CTO, CIO

Mar. 2022

General Manager, CSDX Development

Department, Technology Center

Mar. 2023

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

and CDO, CTO*

Director of Motionpicture Co., Ltd.

Director of Saison Technology Co., Ltd.

[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]

He has mainly promoted company-wide digitalization at the Company using advanced technologies and led the Company's further business development as the CDO and CTO, backed by his extensive experience in IT management. The Company believes that he is an appropriate person to help transform itself into a comprehensive life services group and enhance its corporate value sustainably, and has selected him ongoingly as a candidate for Director.

