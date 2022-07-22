Credit Saison : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation to Directors and Executive Officers

July 22, 2022

To all whom it may concern

Company name: Credit Saison Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsumi Mizuno, Executive President and COO (Code: 8253, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Yuka Wakamatsu, General Manager, Public Relations Office (TEL: +81-3-3982-0700)

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock

Compensation to Directors and Executive Officers

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (hereinafter: "Credit Saison") hereby announces that, in relation to the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 22, 2022, the procedure for payment was completed today, as follows. For details, please refer to "Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Shares for Restricted Stock Compensation to Directors and Executive Officers" dated June 22, 2022.

Overview of the Disposal

(1) Disposal date July 22, 2022 (2) Class and number of shares Common stock of Credit Saison: 33,088 shares to be disposed of (3) Disposal price 1,584 yen per share (4) Total disposal price 52,411,392 yen 5 Directors (*): 16,985 shares (5) Subscribers 10 Executive Officers: 16,103 shares *Excluding Outside Directors With regard to the Disposal of Treasury Shares, Credit Saison has (6) Other submitted the written notice of securities in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

1