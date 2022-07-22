Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Credit Saison Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8253   JP3271400008

CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD.

(8253)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-22 am EDT
1666.00 JPY   +1.83%
02:24aCREDIT SAISON : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation to Directors and Executive Officers
PU
07/04MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. announced that it has received funding from Credit Saison Co., Ltd.
CI
06/23Credit Saison Issues Shares Under Stock Compensation Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit Saison : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation to Directors and Executive Officers

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 22, 2022

To all whom it may concern

Company name: Credit Saison Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsumi Mizuno, Executive President and COO (Code: 8253, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Yuka Wakamatsu, General Manager, Public Relations Office (TEL: +81-3-3982-0700)

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock

Compensation to Directors and Executive Officers

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (hereinafter: "Credit Saison") hereby announces that, in relation to the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 22, 2022, the procedure for payment was completed today, as follows. For details, please refer to "Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Shares for Restricted Stock Compensation to Directors and Executive Officers" dated June 22, 2022.

Overview of the Disposal

(1)

Disposal date

July 22, 2022

(2)

Class and number of shares

Common stock of Credit Saison: 33,088 shares

to be disposed of

(3)

Disposal price

1,584 yen per share

(4)

Total disposal price

52,411,392 yen

5 Directors (*):

16,985 shares

(5)

Subscribers

10 Executive Officers: 16,103 shares

*Excluding Outside Directors

With regard to the Disposal of Treasury Shares, Credit Saison has

(6)

Other

submitted the written notice of securities in accordance with the Financial

Instruments and Exchange Act.

1

Disclaimer

Credit Saison Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD.
02:24aCREDIT SAISON : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Shares..
PU
07/04MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. announced that it has received funding from Credit Saison Co., Ltd.
CI
06/23Credit Saison Issues Shares Under Stock Compensation Program
MT
06/22CREDIT SAISON : Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Shares for Restricted Stock Comp..
PU
05/13Credit Saison Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Pa..
CI
05/13Credit Saison Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earning Guidance for the First Six Months..
CI
04/18Nikkei 225 Down 1.1% on Inflation, Interest Rate Outlooks
MT
04/18Japanese shares fall as higher U.S. yields weigh on tech stocks
RE
04/18City Index Eleventh Submits Shareholder Proposal to Credit Saison
CI
04/17Nikkei slides for second day, tracks fall in U.S. futures
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 311 B 2 256 M 2 256 M
Net income 2023 37 562 M 272 M 272 M
Net Debt 2023 3 025 B 21 913 M 21 913 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,81x
Yield 2023 3,48%
Capitalization 256 B 1 852 M 1 852 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
EV / Sales 2024 9,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 562
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Credit Saison Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 636,00 JPY
Average target price 1 568,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Rinno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsumi Mizuno Executive President, COO & Representative Director
Shingo Baba Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Kazutoshi Ono Chief Technology & Information Officer
Kaoru Hayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD.35.32%1 852
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-10.15%45 776
ORIX CORPORATION-3.22%19 874
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-29.60%16 244
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED31.79%6 904
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-55.91%6 427