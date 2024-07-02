July 2, 2024

To all whom it may concern

Company Name: Credit Saison Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsumi Mizuno, Representative, Executive President and COO (Code: 8253, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Naoki Misaka, Executive Officer, In charge of Corporate Planning Dept., General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. (TEL:+81-3-3988-2110)

Notice Regarding the Status of Stock Buyback

(Stock Buyback under the provisions of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165 (2) of the Companies Act)

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces the status of stock buyback under Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act, as detailed below.

(1) Class of shares Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of shares 997,500 shares (3) Total value of shares 3,330,514,597 yen (4) Buyback period From 1 June, 2024 to 30 June, 2024 (5) Buyback method Buyback on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

(For reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on 15 May, 2024