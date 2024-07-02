July 2, 2024
To all whom it may concern
Company Name: Credit Saison Co., Ltd.
Representative: Katsumi Mizuno, Representative, Executive President and COO (Code: 8253, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries: Naoki Misaka, Executive Officer, In charge of Corporate Planning Dept., General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. (TEL:+81-3-3988-2110)
Notice Regarding the Status of Stock Buyback
(Stock Buyback under the provisions of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165 (2) of the Companies Act)
Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces the status of stock buyback under Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act, as detailed below.
(1)
Class of shares
Common stock of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares
997,500 shares
(3)
Total value of shares
3,330,514,597 yen
(4)
Buyback period
From 1 June, 2024 to 30 June, 2024
(5)
Buyback method
Buyback on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market
(For reference)
1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on 15 May, 2024
(1)
Class of shares
Common stock of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares
Up to 25,000,000 shares
(15.2% of total outstanding shares excluding treasury shares)
(3)
Total value of shares
Up to 50,000,000,000 yen
(4)
Buyback period
From 16 May, 2024 to 15 May, 2025
(5)
Buyback method
Buyback on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market
2. Total number of shares bought back pursuant to the resolution (as of 30 June, 2024)
Total number of shares
1,778,500 shares
Total value of shares
5,896,663,848 yen
