    CIK   US2249161066

CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.

(CIK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:49:02 2023-04-04 am EDT
2.605 USD   +0.19%
April 3, 2023 : CIK Announces Monthly Dividend
PU
03/02March 1, 2023 : CIK Announces Monthly Dividend
PU
02/28Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
April 3, 2023: CIK Announces Monthly Dividend

04/04/2023 | 09:28am EDT
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc.

Eleven Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10010

CIK Announces Monthly Dividend

For Immediate Release

April 3, 2023

Contact: Investor Relations

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC 1-800-293-1232

New York, New York. The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE Amex: CIK), a closed-end investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, has declared a dividend of $0.0225 per share of common stock payable on April 25, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 19, 2023. The ex-dividend date is April 18, 2023.

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC would like to remind shareholders that a portion of the Fund's fiscal year 2023 dividend may be a return of capital and that such determination has not yet been made. The Fund's Board of Directors periodically assesses the level of the Fund's monthly distributions for its continued appropriateness in light of the Fund's investment experience.

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, is part of the Asset Management business of Credit Suisse Group AG, a leading global financial services organization headquartered in Zurich.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 60,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,92x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 136 M 136 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Gerard Popp President & Chief Executive Officer
Omar Tariq Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven N. Rappaport Independent Director
Rachael Hoffman Chief Compliance Officer
Thomas J. Flannery Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.3.17%136
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.92%9 966
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.49%5 190
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.08%3 884
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.76%3 840
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.00%3 838
