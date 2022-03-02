Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund : CIK Announces Monthly Dividend (PDF)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc.

Eleven Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10010

CIK Announces Monthly Dividend

For Immediate Release

March 1, 2022

Contact: Investor Relations

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC 1-800-293-1232

New York, New York. The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE Amex: CIK), a closed-end investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, has declared a dividend of $0.0225 per share of common stock payable on March 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 15, 2022.

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC would like to remind shareholders that a portion of the Fund's fiscal year 2022 dividend may be a return of capital and that such determination has not yet been made. The Fund's Board of Directors periodically assesses the level of the Fund's monthly distributions for its continued appropriateness in light of the Fund's investment experience.

* * *

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, is part of the Asset Management business of Credit Suisse Group AG, a leading global financial services organization headquartered in Zurich.